LG Q92 5G spotted on Google Play Console revealing key specs

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 25, 2020 11:31 am

Now, ahead of official launch, key specs of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online.
LG is reportedly working on a new smartphone known as LG Q92 5G. Now, ahead of official launch, key specs of the upcoming smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

The smartphone has been spotted on Google Play Console listing revealing key specs. The listing was spotted by Mysmartprice and it reveals that the phone will come loaded with a punch-hole design and the display comes with minimal bezels around the edges. 

 

The smartphone is codenamed as ‘acelm’ and it will be loaded with Full HD resolution with 2400 x 1080 pixels. The phone will come with 420ppi pixel density. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, meaning that it will be a 5G smartphone. Furthermore, the phone will be loaded with a Adreno 620 GPU. The phone runs on Android 10 operating system. The LG Q92 5G smartphone will be backed by a 6GB of RAM. 

 

Meanwhile, LG announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the LG Aristo 5. The phone comes with a price tag of $150 and it is available in the US via T-Mobile. It comes in a single silver colour option.

 

Jumping straight to the specifications, the LG Aristo 5 features a 5.7-inch Full Vision display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

 

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6762 processor along with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. The storage can be further expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

 

