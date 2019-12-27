  • 15:19 Dec 27, 2019

LG offering a free 24-inch LG LED TV with LG G8X ThinQ in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 27, 2019 1:39 pm

Latest News

The new offer is already live and will continue until January 15, 2020.
LG recently launched G8X ThinQ in India for Rs 49,999. Now the company has announced a festive offer wherein users get a 24-inch LG LED TV for free on purchasing a G8X ThinQ.

The new offer is already live and will continue until January 15, 2020. This offer is applicable on purchasing the smartphone online as well as offline stores.

To avail this offer of getting a free LG LED TV, one has to purchase an LG G8X ThinQ from Amazon India or offline store between 25th December to 15th January 2020. You then need to fill the form on LG’s official website. The form includes basic details like Name, Address, Contact number, IMEI number, Serial number, and more.

You will then need to attach the invoice and address proof for verification. LG will deliver the free LED TV at your registered address. In addition to this, the company is also offering a one-time free screen replacement on purchasing a G8X ThinQ smartphone.

To recall,  LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display on the outside. It has a dual rear camera set up which consists of with a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor along with a 13-megapixel secondary shooter with super wide-angle lens. On the front, there’s a 32MP selfie camera that merges four pixels to form large 1.6μm pixels for better output. LG G8X ThinQ comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and it runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

Latest News from LG

