LG launches XBOOM Go Portable Speakers, price starts Rs 7,990

LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled the latest XBOOM Go Portable Speakers, featuring the 2020 PL and PN series, its newest range of portable speakers with Bluetooth connectivity.



The LG PL7 is priced at Rs 19,990, LG PL5 is priced at Rs 15,990, LG PL2 is priced at Rs 7,990 and LG PN5 is priced at Rs 16,990. The LG XBOOM Go Portable speakers will be available online and offline from 10th of September.



The new XBOOM Go Portable Speakers are equipped with premium Meridian sound technology to provide the best quality sound and superior bass performance through the Dual Action Bass, that helps to feel powerful beats through passive radiators that help produce a more immersive experience.



The DTS Stereo Plus and Bluetooth Surround technology further provide a theatre sound effect and powerful audio experience by widening the sound field.



The new LG portable speakers are equipped with an evolved multi-purpose grip design which is easy to carry and hold and helps to project the sound upwards to provide a more enhanced sound effect. These speakers also come with multi-color lighting which can be changed among 4 lighting effects through the XBOOM App and different Jellybean colour options as well as a Wireless Party Link, where up to 100 speakers can be connected to the same source.



Apart from being splash proof, the speakers also offer features such as Voice commands via smartphone. They also offer easy usability by allowing to stream any application or file on your mobile device or simply connect Bluetooth stream everything. Interestingly, LG’s XBOOM Go Speakers are enabled with all-day battery life along with fast USB charging and also multi-tasks as a power bank for other gadgets like a smartphone.



Commenting at the launch, Hak Hyun Kim – HE Director, said, “With an evolving lifestyle and increasing demand for superior quality and portable audio devices, the LG XBOOM Go Portable speakers are built to offer a premium party experience with an immersive sound powered by Meridian technology and cutting edge design features. The latest launch of LG speakers not only deliver technologically expertise through greater connectivity but also offers innovative sound features like Dual Action Bass. These speakers are simplistic, compact, and easy to carry for everyday entertainment that can help take the party entertainment experience up a notch and make it more personalized and convenient.”