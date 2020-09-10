Advertisement

LG launches XBOOM Go Portable Speakers, price starts Rs 7,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 10, 2020 1:42 pm

Latest News

The new XBOOM Go Portable Speakers are equipped with premium Meridian sound technology to provide the best quality sound and superior bass performance
Advertisement

LG Electronics (LG) today unveiled the latest XBOOM Go Portable Speakers, featuring the 2020 PL and PN series, its newest range of portable speakers with Bluetooth connectivity.

The LG PL7 is priced at Rs 19,990, LG PL5 is priced at Rs 15,990, LG PL2 is priced at Rs 7,990 and LG PN5 is priced at Rs 16,990. The LG XBOOM Go Portable speakers will be available online and offline from 10th of September.

The new XBOOM Go Portable Speakers are equipped with premium Meridian sound technology to provide the best quality sound and superior bass performance through the Dual Action Bass, that helps to feel powerful beats through passive radiators that help produce a more immersive experience.

The DTS Stereo Plus and Bluetooth Surround technology further provide a  theatre sound effect and powerful audio experience by widening the sound field.

The new LG portable speakers are equipped with an evolved multi-purpose grip design which is easy to carry and hold and helps to project the sound upwards to provide a more enhanced sound effect. These speakers also come with multi-color lighting which can be changed among 4 lighting effects through the XBOOM App and different Jellybean colour options as well as a Wireless Party Link, where up to 100 speakers can be connected to the same source.

Apart from being splash proof, the speakers also offer features such as Voice commands via smartphone. They also offer easy usability by allowing to stream any application or file on your mobile device or simply connect Bluetooth stream everything. Interestingly, LG’s XBOOM Go Speakers are enabled with all-day battery life along with fast USB charging and also multi-tasks as a power bank for other gadgets like a smartphone.

Commenting at the launch, Hak Hyun Kim – HE Director, said, “With an evolving lifestyle and increasing demand for superior quality and portable audio devices, the LG XBOOM Go Portable speakers are built to offer a premium party experience with an immersive sound powered by Meridian technology and cutting edge design features. The latest launch of LG speakers not only deliver technologically expertise through greater connectivity but also offers innovative sound features like Dual Action Bass. These speakers are simplistic, compact, and easy to carry for everyday entertainment that can help take the party entertainment experience up a notch and make it more personalized and convenient.”

LG "Settles" on the Name Wing for its Upcoming Dual-Display Phone

LG to introduce rotating Wing smartphone on September 14

LG introduces new range of 8K OLED TVs

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector announced

LG PuriCare wearable air purifier announced

LG Q92 announced with 6.67-inch FHD+ display, Snapdragon 765G 5G

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition launched in India in 32-inch and 43-inch variants, price starts Rs 13,499

Samsung launches 'The Premiere' 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector

LG introduces new range of 8K OLED TVs

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG
Poco M2 1st Impression

Poco M2 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies