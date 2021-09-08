LG launches new XBOOM 360 RP4 portable speaker

LG has today launched the new LG XBOOM 360 RP4 speaker in LG’s XBOOM model range. This speaker will make its debut in key markets starting this month.

The LG Xboom 360 RP4 is priced at $399.99 (approx Rs 29,400). It is available for purchase via LG’s website in the US. The portable LG speaker is available in Beige, Burgundy, Charcoal Black, and Peacock Green colour options. As of now, there is no information about the availability of the speaker in India.

LG Xboom 360 RP4 Features

LG XBOOM 360 RP4 features a conical-cylindrical design and delivers authentic, omnidirectional audio. The speaker’s unique form factor enables LG XBOOM 360 to radiate sound in all directions.

The conical-cylindrical shape of LG XBOOM 360 function is to accommodate the distortion-free reflector structure of the speaker. The reflector structure of the tweeter and woofer is designed to deliver 360-degree sound with minimal distortion. XBOOM 360 envelops listeners in rich, detailed audio, bringing a sense of three-dimensional vitality to every genre of music.

The premium build quality of the tweeter and woofer also helps to create a convincing and exceptionally well-balanced soundstage. The tweeter’s titanium diaphragm creates a linear frequency for superb performance and accurate reproduction across the high frequency range.

Moreover, the speaker’s durable glass fiber woofer generates dynamic bass with a clear, natural mid-range response. The 120W output enables LG XBOOM 360 to turn any room or space into a listening sweet spot.

LG’s newest wireless speaker is designed to provide versatility and the multisensory experience today’s consumers demand.

LG XBOOM 360 comes with 360-degree mood lighting with three different presets – Ambient, Nature and Party. It comes with a 29Whr battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of playback with a single charge. The speaker takes around 5 hours for a full charge.