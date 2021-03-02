Advertisement

LG launches new OLED 48CX 4K TV in India for gaming enthusiasts

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 02, 2021 4:42 pm

LG has launched the newest OLED TV under its lineup called the 48CX with 4K resolution, HDMI 2.1 and more
LG India, today launched a new TV for gaming enthusiasts called the LG OLED 48CX TV, the latest product offering in LG’s OLED television range, that promises an "incredibly seamless and immersive gaming experience with blazing fast gameplay and immersive visuals", as per the company. The LG 48CX is priced at Rs 1,99,990. 

 

The new 48-inch (121.92cm) OLED is the smallest yet powerful TV that produces even sharper images than larger TVs through 8 million pixels, the company says. LG’s OLED 48CX is powered by Nvidia G-Sync for responsive gaming with no tearing and stuttering. 

 

The new LG OLED 48CX TV also features LG's Alpha 9 Gen 3 processor that delivers a balanced sound effect through AI Acoustic Tuning and supports latest gaming focused features like higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications meaning those with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles can take full advantage of the TV at 4K/60fps resolution. 

 

With ALLM, TV’s low-lag Game mode is automatically selected when a compatible console is connected, and VRR dynamically matches the TV’s refresh rate to the frame rate being output by a console. The new LG TV also comes with a Sports Alert feature that provides a seamless sport viewing experience by providing real time alerts to users on their favorite sports news and game updates.

 

LG CX48 TV

 

LG says that the TV excels on every aspect of cinema and sports viewing experience as well. The TV comes with individual self-lit pixels that ensure an expressive cinema experience, by providing good color and contrast. Self-lit pixels offer an equally great view from wide viewing angles and ensure display latency, motion blur, and ghosting are reduced to barely discernible levels. 

 

There is a response time of 1 ms and low input lag, with minimal image blur and zero interference, making the experience even better. The new Filmmaker mode in LG’s TVs further enhances the cinema viewing experience by correctly adjusting the TV’s settings. 

 

The TV also features Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos that enhance the overall experience by optimizing Dolby Vision content on the user’s TV according to the brightness of the room. There is built-in intelligent LG ThinQ with Google Assistant, Alexa built-in, Apple AirPlay 2, and HomeKit, allowing users to enjoy enhanced entertainment and eliminate pauses during gaming marathons. 

 

The Wireless Sound (2 Way BT) feature in the TV further helps the user connect Bluetooth Headset or Sound Bar wirelessly with TV. The TV also enhances multi-tasking by enabling the user to surf the internet, mobile and watch TV simultaneously with the help of LG’s Magic Remote.

Tags: LG

 

Image gallery

