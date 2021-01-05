Advertisement

LG launches new LG TONEFREE FN7, FN6 Truly Wireless Earbuds, going on sale today

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 12:50 pm

The new earbuds by LG feature unique UV Nano Technology to sanitize the Earbuds when charging
LG Electronics expanded the LG Tonefree lineup with the introduction of new truly wireless earbuds, the HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6. Equipped with a unique UVnano charging cradle with ultraviolet light, it sanitizes the earbuds eliminating 99.9% bacteria while charging. 

 

The LG TONEFREE FN7 and FN6 will be available for purchase starting 5th January. Both the models will be priced at Rs 29,990 and Rs 24,990, respectively. Consumers can avail a 70% discount on the FN7 as part of a pre booking offer, valid for 5th January 2021 only. Both models will be available in a Stylish Black and Modern White color options.

The case comes with LED lighting on the top, making it easy to monitor charging level and UVnano status. The HBS-FN7 and HBS-FN6 from the latest LG Tonefree range feature technology from Meridian Audio, the renowned British audio technology company. 

The earbuds are powered by Digital Signal Processing technology that "not only recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers, but also delivers vocals with pristine clarity", as per LG. 

 

One can access Meridian’s EQ sound settings that has 4 customized presets, through the LG TONEFREE app available for both Android and iOS devices. 

The more advanced LG TONEFREE FN7 comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It can neutralize external urban sounds using three microphones in each earbud that monitor soundwaves coming from all directions. 

 

The earbuds also feature Adjustable ear gels with patented twist-fit Vortex Ribs designed to deliver a tighter in-ear seal to minimize outside noise seepage and provide maximum comfort, by even distribution of pressure and allowing them to adapt to all ear shapes. 

 

The LG TONEFREE FN7 and FN6 cradle come with a compact design available in two colours, namely Stylish Black and Modern White. 

 

The earbuds are also IPX4-rated for sweat and rain, making them completely water resistant. Offering fast and wireless charging, the HBS-FN7 comes with a 21-hour long battery life with upto 7 hours of playback and an extra 14 hours in the cradle — all from one charge, while the HBS-FN6 comes with an 18-hour long battery life with upto 6 hours of playback.

