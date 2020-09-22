LG launches 8 OLED TVs in India , top most variant cost Rs 29,99,990!

LG has launched a new range of 8K and 4K TVs in India with a bunch of new features

LG has announced a new lineup of 8K OLED TVs for the Indian market focused on Gaming, Cinema and Sports. The company claims that it has used a feature called NanoCell Technology to deliver stunning picture quality and innovative design with the upgraded performance it TVs.

The new 8K 88-inch TV will cost Rs 29,99,990. The LG CX 77 4K TV Series include 55, 65 and 77-inch models, the starting price for which is Rs 2,19,990. The LG GX 77 4K TV series includes 65 and 77-inch models with a starting price of Rs 3,69,990. The LG BX 65 4K TVs include 65 and 55-inch models, starting price for which is Rs 1,99,990.

These new 8K and 4K OLED TVs have artificial intelligence-enabled features that provide you with the best experience while watching movies, sports and gaming as per a statement by LG. These TVs also have the unique self-LIT pixel technology and are powered by the new Alpha 9 Gen 3 AI 8K Processor.

This new processor can upscale 4K and has artificial intelligence deep learning algorithms which also help improve the overall picture quality of the new TVs. The new LG 8K TVs transforms 2K or 4K content into the most life-like 8K picture by enhancing detail and definition.

The Gallery Series comes with the wall-mountable design. The 2020 OLED line-up will also include the newer versions of the two popular OLED series CX, BX. Size 77 in CX only, 65 and 55-inch class sizes.

With the new TVs, LG has combined OLED’s self-LIT pixels technology with support for Dolby Vision IQ which provides deeper blacks and better picture. The TVs have a new Filmmaker Mode which disables certain post-processing effects such as motion smoothing, noise reduction and sharpening while perfectly preserving correct aspect ratios, colors and frame rates.

The TVs will run on LG's own WebOS that supports top content providers for INDIA through apps and services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Prime Videos, Zee5 etc. With these new models, LG now supports the Apple TV app which allows customers to subscribe and watch Apple TV+ and Apple TV channels as well as access their iTunes video library. LG says that customers with 2018 and 2019 LG TV models will also be able to enjoy the Apple TV app this year.

The TVs have HDMI 2.1 ports for better gaming experience and also support 120Hz response time. LG OLED TVs feature the HDR Gaming Interest Group’s HGiG Mode, so gamers can enjoy high quality visuals as the game developers intended when playing HDR games via consoles on their LG TVs. HGiG is a body made up of companies from the game and display industries that develop standards to improve the HDR gaming experience for consumers.

A new feature called Bluetooth Surround Ready feature allows the viewers to connect two Bluetooth speakers to their large screen OLED TV creating a dynamic soundscape as if they're watching the match live in a stadium.

These TVs come with AI ThinQ with Built-In Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa and now also have support for Apple Airplay and Apple Homekit to stream and mirror content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac onto your TV.