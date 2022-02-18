LG launches 2022 range of Dual Inverter Air Conditioners in India

LG Electronics, today announced the launch of the 2022 range of AI Dual Inverter air conditioners. The company claims that these are powered by AI and come with multiple in-built sensors and a varied speed dual rotary compressor technology to offer enhanced cooling. Available with all technical advancements by giving smart technology and energy savings in a floral design and wave patterns, LG’s new 2022 line-up consists of 57 Split ACs and 4 window inverter ACs.

LG says the latest range of its air conditioners are designed to deliver convenience and improve health of consumers while being energy efficient. The new range of Split AC’s will be available in various capacities & Star Rating price starting at Rs 39,990 to Rs 73,990. Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s ranging from Rs 36,990 to Rs 54,990.

LG 2022 Air Conditioner Series Features

With increasing focus on health and well-being, LG has also doubled up on its focus in these areas. The 2022 range of LG air conditioners come equipped with anti-virus protection filter. Coated with Cationic Silver, the filter deactivates upto 99% of virus and bacteria and removes harmful substance such as pollen from the air.

These new air conditioners will add on to the existing range of ACs with feature like UV nano & Air Purification. LG has also introduced UV range of ACs with Wi-Fi (ThinQ), Hot & Cold ACs with Super Convertible 5in1, Window Inverter ACs with Convertible 4-in-1 features.

LG has equipped the ACs with its LG ThinQ technology, which allows users to control & monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI Speakers & Apps, which is available in Split and Window Inverter AC’s. Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ.

Built to perform in every weather condition, the 2022 range of air conditioners from LG are equipped with ADC safety sensors. These sensors provide robustness and safety at every step of operation making the air conditioners durable while ensuring a stable performance. The outdoor units of the split ACs come with Ocean Black Fins that offer unmatched protection against fin corrosion as outdoor unit is exposed to extreme condition.