LG K92 5G announed with Snapdragon 690 SoC, 64MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 30, 2020 12:45 pm

LG K92 features a 6.7-inch full HD+ punch-hole display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM.

LG has announced a new K-series 5G smartphone called as LG K92 for the US market. The LG K92 5G is priced at US$359 (Rs. 26,780 approx.) and will be available from AT&T, Cricket Wireless and US cellular soon. It comes in Titan Gray colour.

LG K92 5G specifications


The LG K92 features a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, and 81-degree field of view, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field of view, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch with f/2.0 aperture.

The LG K92 features a quad-camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, and 81-degree field of view, 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 115-degree field of view, 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel shooter housed inside the notch with f/2.0 aperture.

LG K92 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 and it runs on Android 10 with LG's custom UI on top. It also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In terms of audio, it features stereo speakers along with LG 3D sound engine.

On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, USB Type C, GPS/ GLONASS and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 166.37 x 77.2 x 8.38mm and weigh 202 grams.

