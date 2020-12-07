Advertisement

LG K42, LG K52 spotted on BIS website

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 07, 2020 11:33 am

The two budget smartphones have been spotted on BIS website suggesting an imminent launch in India.
LG is reportedly looking forward to launch two new smartphones in India and both of them have been found listed on the BIS website. The two smartphones are called LG K42 and LG K52. 

 

The LG K42 has already launched in Central America and the Caribbean region while the LG K52 has launched in Europe. The BIS listing suggests that the two smartphones could arrive in India sooner than expected. 

 

The phone with model number LM-K420EMW that has been listed on BIS is believed to be the LG K42 while the phone with model number LM-K520EMW is believed to be LG K52. 

 

LG K42 Specifications 

 

LG K42

 

The LG K42 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a hole punch cutout for front camera. It's powered by MediaTek Helio P22 SoC with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable upto 256GB via a micro sd card. 

 

For the optics, the LG K42 features a quad rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture, 0.8μm pixel size and 79-degree field of view. 

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.

 

The phone comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v5.0, and USB Type-C port for charging. Additional features include LG 3D Sound Engine, Audio Recorder, Google Assistant Key, etc.

 

LG K52 Specifications 

 

LG K52

 

The LG K52 features a 6.6-inch HD+ display and a hole punch cutout for front camera. It's powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable upto 2TB via a micro sd card. 

 

For the optics, the LG K52 features a quad rear camera setup including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel super-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, the smartphone comes with a 13-megapixel selfie camera. 

 

The smartphone runs on Android 10 and is backed up by a 4,000mAh battery.

 

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Additional features include LG 3D Sound Engine, Audio Recorder, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, etc.

Tags: LG

 

