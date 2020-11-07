Advertisement

LG W11, W31, and W31+ launched in India, prices start at Rs 9,490

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : November 07, 2020 11:56 am

LG W11, LG W31, and LG W31+ come only in the Midnight Blue colour variant.
LG has announced the launch of its latest budget-centric smartphones in India with new W-series. The company has introduced LG W11, W31 and W31+ smartphones in the country.

 

LG W11, LG W31, LG W31+: Price in India



LG W11 is priced at Rs 9,490 and it comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The LG W31 is priced at Rs 10,990 and it comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage while the W31+ comes in a 4GB + 128GB configuration priced at Rs 11,990.

LG W31 and LG W31+ smartphones come with identical specifications except for storage. LG W11, LG W31, and LG W31+ come only in the Midnight Blue colour variant. The new W series will be available in India, starting this November.


LG W11 specifications

LG W11 features a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display and is powered by a 2.0GHz octa-core processor. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage with support for microSD card expansion (up to 512GB). LG W11 comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera.
LG W31
The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery and runs on Android 10, along with the Google Assistant button. LG W11 measures 166.2×76.3×8.4mm and is equipped with a dedicated Google Assistant button. Connectivity features are dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, headphone jack and micro USB port. It lacks a fingerprint sensor.

LG W31/W31+ specifications

LG W31/W31+ sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display and are powered by 2.0GHz octa-core SoC. While the W31 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, the W31+ comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Both models support storage expandability (up to 512GB) via a microSD card. The W31 and W31+ also pack a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.


For the camera, the come with a triple camera setup with 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, 5MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP depth sensor. There is 8MP front-facing camera. Both pack a 4,000mAh battery and run on Android 10, along with the Google Assistant button.. On the connectivity front, both of them supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, GPS, GLONASS, headphone jack and micro USB port.


