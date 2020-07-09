Advertisement

LG K31 key specs revealed via Google Play Console listing

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 09, 2020 12:45 pm

Latest News

LG K31 will come with a waterdrop-style notch on the top.
Advertisement

LG K31 will reportedly be launched soon as the phone has been leaked via Google Play Console listing.

The listing has revealed the key specs and a render of the upcoming smartphone. The render only shows the front panel of the LG K31 smartphone. As per the render, the phone will come with a waterdrop-style notch on the top.

For the specs, the phone is listed with IPS LCD with 720 x 1520px resolution and 280ppi.
LG k31
The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 1GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. The LG K31 is also powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with four CPU Cortex-A53 cores running at 2GHz and 1.5GHz. Apart from these few details, the listing does not shed any information regarding cameras, storage and battery capacity.

 

LG K30 (2019)

 

Advertisement

To recall, LG launched LG K30 (2019) with 5.45-inch FullVision display and Snapdragon 425 last year.

LG K30 (2019) comes with a 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass FullVision display. It is powered by 1.4GHz quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU. The phone has 2GB RAM, 32GB storage with an option to expand the memory through a micro SD card.

The smartphone has a single 13-megapixel camera rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery and it runs on Android Pie 9 operating system.


Via

LG GX soundbar announced with Dolby Atmos support

LG Harmony 4 with dual-camera setup announced

LG Tone Free HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4 true wireless earbuds announced with Meridian Audio Technology

LG Velvet 4G smartphone with Snapdragon 845 processor reportedly in works

LG introduces try and buy offer for its G8X ThinQ

LG Phoenix 5 render reveals dual-camera setup

Latest News from LG

You might like this

Tags: LG

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Lava Z61 Pro with 5.45-inch HD+ display launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Hours Flash Sale: Discounts on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more

Redmi Note 9 expected to launch in third week of July

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 Competitors of Vivo Y30

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Poco and its Controversies

Poco and its Controversies
Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44

Asus Rog Phone 3 Launch date, Oneplus Nord launch, Flipkart 2GUD, Dell XPS 15, PLAYGO T44
Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek

Indian Handset brands are in talks with us: Mediatek
Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet

Poco Controversy, Aitel new plan with Zee5, BSNL plan, JioMeet
Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook

Airtel Platinum subscribers, Samsung on Whatsapp, Elyments App lauched, CBSE partners with Facebook
Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Do we require alternatives of TikTok?

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies