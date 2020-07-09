LG K31 key specs revealed via Google Play Console listing

LG K31 will come with a waterdrop-style notch on the top.

LG K31 will reportedly be launched soon as the phone has been leaked via Google Play Console listing.



The listing has revealed the key specs and a render of the upcoming smartphone. The render only shows the front panel of the LG K31 smartphone. As per the render, the phone will come with a waterdrop-style notch on the top.



For the specs, the phone is listed with IPS LCD with 720 x 1520px resolution and 280ppi.



The listing further reveals that the phone will come with 1GB of RAM and it will run on Android 10 operating system. The LG K31 is also powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with four CPU Cortex-A53 cores running at 2GHz and 1.5GHz. Apart from these few details, the listing does not shed any information regarding cameras, storage and battery capacity.

LG K30 (2019)

To recall, LG launched LG K30 (2019) with 5.45-inch FullVision display and Snapdragon 425 last year.



LG K30 (2019) comes with a 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass FullVision display. It is powered by 1.4GHz quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU. The phone has 2GB RAM, 32GB storage with an option to expand the memory through a micro SD card.



The smartphone has a single 13-megapixel camera rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed up by a 3,000mAh battery and it runs on Android Pie 9 operating system.





