LG introduces try and buy offer for its G8X ThinQ

LG India has today announced the launch of a new offer for its LG G8X ThinQ smartphone. The new offer allows users to use the latest smartphone before buying it.

The name is named as Try and Buy offer and the company says that users will be given a 7-day trial period for using the LG G8X ThinQ smartphone. Users will have the option to buy or return the mobile along with all the accessories and box at the end of the trial period. The promotional offer is valid from June 01, 2020, and it will end on June 14, 2020. The offer is available at selected retailers in the country.

The company has revealed that the offer is valid for all adult Indian citizens and the participant will have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 99 through a credit card while availing it. At the end of the trial period, the participant will have the option to buy the product or return it, upon which the deposit will be refunded.

The brand says that an extended period of three days can be rewarded in the case of public holidays, strikes or personal emergencies etc. Loss or damage to the product is liable to be charged by LG Electronics. Furthermore, the brand has revealed that if a user purchases an LG G8X ThinQ under this offer, he can also claim Jabra Elite 65t earphones for Rs 1,999.

Commenting on the offer, Advait Vaidya, Business Head - Mobile Communications at LG Electronics said “The LG G8X ThinQ is one of our premium products and has become very popular in India among the premium smartphone range. We hope to create the best user experience, which is difficult to enjoy through an advertisement. Henceforth, by introducing this offer we are allowing users to make an honest decision by completely immersing themselves in the product before resorting to buying it. We hope to reach larger audiences, through this initiative for people who have only heard of us but are yet to fully experience the innovative technology we offer.”

To recall, the smartphone was launched in India in 2019 for Rs 49,999. The LG G8X ThinQ features a 6.4-inch FHD+ FullVision OLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio on the inside and a 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display on the outside. he phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Octa-core processor with Adreno 640 GPU coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via micro-sd card slot.