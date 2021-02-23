Advertisement

LG Gram 360 two-in-one notebook announced with Intel 11th gen Tiger Lake processors

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 4:26 pm

Latest News

LG Gram 360 16 is equipped with a WQXGA (2560×1600) high-resolution IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio.
Advertisement

LG has announced the launch of its ultra-lightweight two-in-one notebook, called the Gram 360. It is released in two types: 16 type and 14 type sizes. There are three colours:'Obsidian Black (16/14 type)','Quartz Silver (16 type)', and 'Topaz Green (14 type)'.

The 14-inch LG Gram 360 is priced at starting 2.09 million won (Approx. US$ 1,877 / Rs 1,36,143) and the 16-inch LG Gram 360 is priced at starting 2.24 million won (Approx. US$ 2,011 / Rs 1,45,914).

LG Gram 360 16 is a large-screen two-in-one notebook, but it weighs 1,480g and has an 80 watt hour (Wh) large-capacity battery, so it has excellent portability. It has an Aluminium and Magnesium body and comes with 360° hinge design. With this, customers can switch to laptop or tablet mode depending on the situation.

LG Gram 360 16 is equipped with a WQXGA (2560×1600) high-resolution IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and the picture quality is clearer and clearer than the FHD (1920×1080) resolution display. In addition, it meets 99% of the DCI-P3 standard colour gamut of the Digital Film Association (DCI), so the colour expression is rich and natural.

LG Gram 360 is equipped with Intel's 11th-generation processor Tiger Lake, which is about 20% faster than the previous product. Intel's built-in graphic processor Iris Xe is also installed, providing a comfortable environment at high speed when working with high-definition video and running games. It is certified for Intel’s EVO platform.

LG Electronics applied dual slots for customers who want more capacity than the standard storage space. Customers can use up to 2TB (terabyte) with additional SSDs as needed.

As per the company, LG Gram 360 passed 7 items (shock, dust, high temperature, low temperature, vibration, salt mist, low pressure) of the'U.S. Department of Defense Reliability Test (MIL-STD; Military Standard)' and was also recognized for durability.

LG W41, W41+ and W41 Pro smartphones launched in India with 48MP quad camera setup, 5000mAh battery

LG Velvet 5G gets Android 11 stable update

LG launches new 2021 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners starting at Rs 36,990

LG K42 with 6.6-inch display, quad cameras and military grade durability launched in India for Rs 10,990

LG launches LG 32UN880-B UltraFine Display Ergo 4K monitor

CES 2021: LG unveils UltraGear Gaming Monitors, LG UltraWide Monitor and more

Latest News from LG

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ launched in India starting at Rs 83,999

Vaio Z laptop announced with 11th Gen Intel CPU, Carbon Fibre Build

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies