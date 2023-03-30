LG debuts 6-in-1 convertible DualCool Inverter ACs in India, also begins local manufacturing of compressors

LG India today announced the launch of its new 2023 range of DUALCOOL Inverter air conditioners under its AI+, health and hygiene portfolio. LG is introducing DualCool Inveter ACs that come equipped with features such as AI +, Plasmaster Ionizer++, Hot & cold, and LG ThinQ (WIFI AC’s) and can be operated with voice command.

LG DualCool Inverter ACs: Price

The new line up of ACs consists of 81 models. The new range of Split AC’s will be available in various capacities & Star Rating price starting at Rs 33,490 to Rs 72,990 per unit. Consumers will be also able to purchase the Window Inverter AC’s at price starting from Rs 43,990 to Rs 61,490 per unit.

LG DualCool Inverter ACs: Features

The new 6-in-1 convertible DualCool Inverter ACs from LG provide cooling based on the usage pattern of the consumer. These air conditioners also come with convertible technology that reduces the power consumption and provide faster cooling. Consumer can operate these AC from 40% to 110% of capacity.

LG has also introduced 2 New Models of Air Conditioner with Hot & Cold Features under its new range. Additionally, the new line-up also includes 2 models of Plasmaster Ionizer++ ACs that offers Air Purification basis Ion diffuser & Filtration system.

Now, more customers can experience LG ThinQ technology, which allows users to control & monitor AC at any time and from anywhere with an app on the phone. LG ThinQ offers compatibility with Smart App, Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant AI.

Apart from control, consumers can also get filter cleaning notification & control multiple home appliances through LG’s smart ThinQ. The latest range also comes equipped with a Low gas detection system that detects low refrigerant level, notifying the user and shutting down the system.

The DualCool Inverter ACs from LG have introduced a Viraat mode with minimum 110% cooling capacity to provide instant cooling for an infinite time, which will deliver consistent cool air in area being used with a powerful fan speed and maximum user comfort.

Next, the ACs have copper coating where special ocean black protection is applied to both indoor & outdoor unit to provide durability for the air conditioner in typical Indian regions affected from sand, salt, industrial smoke & pollutants.

Local production of AC compressors

LG also announced that it has begun local production of Dual Inverter Air Conditioner Compressors at its Greater Noida manufacturing facility. The new facility was inaugurated in the presence of Government officials, LG Global executives, Manufacturing MD & other senior dignitaries, said the company.

With an investment of approximately INR 100 crores and an annual production capacity of over 1 million, the new facility equipped with advanced technologies and machinery, is set to manufacture Dual Inverter Air Conditioner compressors. “This milestone will further strengthen the market leadership of LG India in the Air Conditioner industry”, says the brand.