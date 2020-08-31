Advertisement

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector announced

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 31, 2020 3:23 pm

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector features 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally) with a 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness, covering 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color space with its dual laser system.
LG has announced its new CineBeam 4K Laser projector and will showcase it at the IFA 2020 that is scheduled to begin next month. In addition to its cinematic quality picture, this model offers easy and convenient access to movies released direct to streaming services via compatibility with popular content streaming apps.

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector features 4K (3,840 x 2,160) resolution up to 300 inches (diagonally) with 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness, covering 97 percent of the DCI-P3 color space with its dual laser system. The projector’s laser light source is extremely reliable and durable, with a lifespan of approximately 20,000 hours.

LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector features LG’s new Adaptive Picture Pro technology and Iris mode with two presets i.e., Bright Room Mode and Dark Room Mode that detects the amount of light in the room to deliver the best picture possible. And Adaptive Contrast automatically adjusts each frame to achieve the optimal contrast ratio in darker scenes.

With support for Real Cinema Mode and TruMotion Mode, the new LG CineBeam can show movies as their directors originally intended by adjusting the frame rate of the projected image to match the original source at 24Hz. The projector supports a variety of popular HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG, as well as Dynamic Tone Mapping.

For maximum convenience, LG CineBeam 4K UHD Laser projector features wireless connectivity with home theatre audio systems via WiSA and Bluetooth. When connecting via HDMI 2.1 with enhanced audio return channel (eARC), the projector delivers 4K images in 10-bit colour with nearly lossless audio quality.

The projector runs LG’s newest webOS 5.0 platform for intuitive control and navigation as well as quick access to popular streaming services such as and Disney+ and YouTube. It is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Screen Share, giving viewers the ability to share content from smartphones and tablets.

