Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD launched in India for PS5, laptops and PCs

Lexar has launched a new NM760 NVMe SSD (solid-state drive) in India which is aimed at gamers and filmmakers and is designed to offer high speed data transfer and improved performance The new Lexar NVMe SSD offers read speeds of up to 5.3GBps and write speeds up to 4.5GBps. The SSD is compatible with multiple platforms.

Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD is available in two storage capacities including 512GB and 1TB and is backed by a 5-year warranty. The 512GB model is priced at Rs. 10,000 while price for the 1TB storage variant is yet to be revealed. The Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD will be available for purchase next month via Amazon India.

Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD Specifications

The newly Lexar NM760 NVMe SSD has been designed to offer peak read speeds of 5.3GBps and write speeds of up to 4.5GBps, as per the company. The M.2 2280 NVMe SSD is claimed to offer 9.6 times faster performance compared to a SATA based SSD. The SSD is compatible with laptops and PCs, and PlayStation 5 gaming consoles as well.

Read More: Samsung Rugged T7 Shield Portable SSD launched in India

Lexar says that the drive is developed with a 12nm controller, which can offer lower power consumption compared to the 28nm process used on older models. The new Lexar SSD employs PCIe Gen4x4 NVMe 1.4 technology for faster transfers, and is also backwards compatible with PCIe Gen3 systems. Gamers and creators using old systems can use the drive but at lower speeds.

The SSD is offered with an optional heatsink which can keep the SSD cool with sustained performance, according to Lexar. Further, it has support for SSD Dash software which can monitor the health status of their drive, update firmware and erase data securely.