Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 launched in India with Helio G90T, 7500mAh battery

Lenovo has today launched the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 in India. The tablet comes with Octa-Core Helio G90T processor, 8-megapixel rear camera, 7500mAh battery and more.

Let’s take a look ahead at the pricing and specifications of the tablet.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 Price

The tablet is priced at Rs 40,000 and it comes in Storm Black colour. It is available for purchase from the company’s official site as well as Amazon India.

Specs

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 tablet features a 11-inch 2k display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and a 5:3 aspect ratio. Further, the display has 400 nits brightness and TUV Rheinland certification.

The device packs a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset paired with ARM Mali-G76 MC4 GPU. It is coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This can be expanded by up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

In addition, the Yoga Tab 11 runs on Android 11. On the battery front, it packs an 7500mAh battery with 20W charging support. It promises up to 15 hours of online video playback. It features an 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front sensor.

On the audio front, the tablet is equipped with JBL powered quad-stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. It also features dual microphones and far-field voice recognition.

The connectivity features are Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz|5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, and USB Type-C. It measures 256.8x169x7.93mm and weighs around 650 grams.

