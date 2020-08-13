Advertisement

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Laptop with 10th Gen Intel Processor Launched

By: Mohammed Abubakar, The Mobile Indian, Hyderabad Last updated : August 13, 2020 5:21 pm

The Laptop will go on sale on Lenovo.com from 20 August and will sell for ₹79,990
Lenovo has introduced Yoga Slim 7i to its already popular Yoga series of laptops and the price starts at Rs 79,990. The laptop comes in Slate Grey colour and will go on sale on Lenovo website,  Flipkart, and Amazon from August 20. The laptop will also be made available in offline retail stores from Friday, 14 August 2020.

 

The laptop is powered by the latest 10th Generation Intel Core i7 Ice-lake processor which is manufactured on the 10nm process and up to Nvidia GeForce MX350 GDDR5 graphics card with 2GB VRAM. The Yoga Slim 7i also sports Lenovo Q-control and Rapid Charge Pro technology for better battery life and faster-charging speeds.

The laptop also comes with Lenovo's in-house Q-Control Intelligent Cooling Feature which, as the name suggests, helps laptops stay cool during tasks that require more processing power. It also comes with an IR camera; hence, it also supports Windows Hello and Glance by Mirametrix.

 

On the display side of things, the laptop comes with an FHD IPS display with the Intel Iris Plus graphics feature and Dolby Vision. The laptop sports 4.0W speakers with Dolby Atmos for a great audio experience. The laptop weighs just 1.36kg, is 15.1mm thick, has razor-thin bezels around the display, and the dimensions are 320.6 x 208 x 14.9. On the connectivity side, the laptop packs 2X2 AX Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 3.

 

The Yoga Slim 7i comes with up to 512GB of SSD storage and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X memory clocked at 3200mHz. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 10.

