Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop launched in India with Dolby Atmos support, stereo speakers and more

The latest laptop by Lenovo in India is the Lenovo Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop that can turn into a tablet anytime you want.

Lenovo has launched its newest Yoga 6 2-in-1 laptop in India that comes with a 360-degree hinge. The laptop also comes with stylus support and has a unique fabric-wrapped textile cover. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home operating system.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is priced at Rs 86,990 in India and the laptop comes in a single Abyss Blue colour option which is now up for pre-order. It will go on sale on March 10 via Lenovo.com, Amazon, and Flipkart and will be made available in retail stores at a later date.

Lenovo Yoga 6 Specifications

The Lenovo Yoga 6 sports a 13.3-inch full-HD IPS multi-touch display with a resolution of 1,080x1,920 pixels, 300 nits of peak brightness and 72 percent NTSC colour gamut. It has a 360-degree hinge with the help of which you can use it in different modes, be it tent, flat, or the standard way. The machine weighs 1.32 kg and runs on Windows 10 Home OS.

Under the hood, the machine is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor, paired with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM and built-in AMD Radeon graphics. For storage, the 2-in-1 laptop comes with PCIe M.2 SSD up to 1TB.

The Lenovo Yoga 6 is backed by a 60WHr battery claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of battery life. On the front, you also get a 720p webcam with a privacy shutter as well. Additional features include stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support, a fingerprint sensor on the side of the keyboard for secure login, adjustable two-level backlit keyboard, Alexa voice assistance support and more.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, two USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and one headphone/ mic combo. The laptop measures 308 x 206x x 17.1 mm.