Lenovo Tab K10 launched in India

Lenovo has launched the Tab K10 in India with dual speakers, Dolby Audio, 7500mAh battery and more.

  • Lenovo Tab K10 has dual speakers
  • Lenovo Tab K10 gets up to 4GB of RAM
  • Lenovo Tab K10 has an 8MP rear camera

Lenovo has launched a new Tablet in India at a budget price. The Lenovo Tab K10 comes with a MediaTek Helio series chip and is positioned in the budget segment. It runs on Android 11 and is also upgradable to Android 12. You also get dual speakers with Dolby Audio support.

Lenovo is running a festive sale discount on its website, and as of now, it lists both the Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE versions of the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant at Rs 13,999. The Wi-Fi-only model is listed to be out of stock as of now. The Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 4G LTE versions with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant are listed for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The price for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage trim hasn’t been revealed.

Lenovo Tab K10 Specifications

Lenovo Tab K10

The Lenovo Tab K10 comes with a 10.3-inch full-HD (1,920×1,200 pixels) TDDI display. Further, there’s 400 nits of peak brightness, 70.3 percent NTSC coverage, and Lenovo Active Pen support.

The Tab K10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T SoC with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. Moreover, you get up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via an SD card (up to 2TB).

Tab K10 has an 8-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel primary selfie sensor as well. A 7,500mAh battery backs the Lenovo Tab K10 with 10W charging support. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For audio, the tablet has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos. Furthermore, the tablet also has an ioXt certification.

 

