Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 announced with 120Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 870

Lenovo has launched a new tablet called Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 in China. It is a flagship tablet that is powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC and even has a 120Hz display.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro is priced at 3,699 yuan (Rs. 43,144 approx.) as a part of limited-period offer, but the original price is 4299 yuan. The stylus is priced at 349 yuan (Rs. 4,070 approx.), the keyboard costs 599 yuan (Rs. 6,985 approx.) and the protective case is priced at 119 yuan. It will be available in a single Space Gray colour.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.6 Specifications

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro sports a 12.6-inch E4 AMOLED display that offers 2500 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, there’s a 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits brightness and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. You also get support for HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and DC dimming.

The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the tablet with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers 256 GB UFS 3.1 of internal storage. One can expand the storage using a dedicated MicroSD card slot to up to 1TB.

As for optics, the tablet has a dual-camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In addition, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor on the front of the tablet. Furthermore, its power button is integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging through USB-C. It runs ZUI 13 for Pad based on Android 11. For security, it carries support for face recognition.

The Lenovo tablet is equipped with four JBL (SLS) speakers with Quad-Channel. Connectivity options include 5G SA / NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB 3.1 (Gen 2) and NFC. It measures 285.61 x 184.53 x 5.63mm in dimensions and weighs 565g.

In addition, the tablet comes with a second-generation Xiaoxin stylus that offers 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It can be attached to the tablet for magnetic charging, similar to the Apple Pencil with iPad. The pogo pin slot on the device can be used to connect an optional keyboard accessory.