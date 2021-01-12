Lenovo unveils ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9, X1 Yoga Gen 6, ThinkPad X12 Detachable

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the company's thinnest ThinkPad ever.

Advertisement

Lenovo has unveiled ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 under its X1 portfolio. Furthermore, the company has also introduced an all-new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, combining the features of a high-performance laptop with the flexibility of a 12.3-inch detachable tablet.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will available to order starting January 2021, with prices starting at $1899. ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available starting February 2021. Prices are expected to start from $1429.

Advertisement

ThinkPad X1 Yoga will be available starting February 2021. Prices are expected to start from $1569. ThinkPad X12 Detachable will be available starting January 2021. Prices are expected to start from $1149. ThinkPad Docking solutions availability and pricing will be available later.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the company's thinnest ThinkPad ever. Covered in titanium material, it’s just over 11mm thin and features a 3:2 ratio 13.5-inch low power display along with Dolby Vision HDR support and Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6 laptops feature 16:10 aspect ratio displays with low blue light feature, integrated fingerprint reader on power button and new ComputerVision Experiences (CVx) support by human presence detection sensor for enhanced security and ease of use.

With Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System, both X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga are the world’s first laptops to support Dolby Voice. Dolby Voice also optimizes speaker and microphone performance with features such as dynamic levelling to automatically adjust for voices that are quieter or further away and noise suppression that reduces unwanted background noises and echo no matter what meeting platform you use.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass, the display supports input from the optional Lenovo Precision Pen or Lenovo Digital Pen and the backlit folio keyboard enables transition between modes.

Finally, the next level of intelligent docking experiences is led by the new ThinkPad Thunderbolt 4 and USB-C Universal and Smart Docks. Designed to address dock manageability pain points brought by increased work-from-anywhere scenarios, the new docks allow silent detection, download and install of firmware updates. The Smart Docks, powered by Microsoft Azure Sphere, further enhance functionality by providing remote capabilities for updates, device management and port status monitoring without interrupting end user productivity and without the need for a PC to be connected.