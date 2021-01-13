CES 2021: Lenovo unveils Legion 7, Slim 7, Legion 5, 5 Pro Laptops and more

Lenovo has unveiled 5 new laptops under the Legion Gaming laptops along with a new IdeaPad 3 Gaming Notebook and gaming accessories.

Lenovo has introduced its new Legion series of gaming laptops at its CES 2021 keynote including 4 new laptops. These laptops are Lenovo Legion 5, Legion 5 Pro, Legion Slim 7 and Legion 7.

All of these laptops are powered by AMD's new Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors and also feature Lenovo’s Vantage software which can fine-tune your hardware including one-click overclocking. The new AMD processors are paired with NVIDIA’s new GeForce RTX 30 series mobile graphics cards, which will provide improved Ray Tracing and DLSS features.

Lenovo also unveiled a new IdeaPad 3 Gaming Notebook along with two new gaming headsets, and a new wireless charging station for your headsets, mouse, and smartphones.

Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5 comes in two sizes that include 15.6-inch and 17.3-inch variants. The 17.3-inch comes with an FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS display with 144Hz refresh rate. The smaller 15.6-inch variant comes with a FHD IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. Though, it offers a higher 165Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB color gamut.

Both these models are powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series CPUs and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. The 15-inch model can be equipped with up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage while the 17-inch model comes with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

Lenovo Legion 5 will be available in 15-inch or 17-inch screen size with a starting price of $769.99 (approx Rs 56,300) and goes on sale in March. The 15-inch model is offered in Phantom Blue and Stingray White colours while the 17-inch model is offered in Phantom Blue only.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro Specifications

The Lenovo Legion 5 Pro sports a 16-inch QHD (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio and 165Hz refresh rate. The display comes in 16:10 aspect ratio, 165Hz refresh rate,3ms response time, 100 percent sRGB coverage, 500 nits peak brightness, up to VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, and Dolby Vision support.

It is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5000 series CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU paired with up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB of storage.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, audio jack, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and RJ45 Ethernet port.

There is a dual-speaker setup with 2W Harman Kardon speakers with Nahimic audio technology. The laptop is claimed to last up to 8 hours on a single charge.

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, that was previously known as Lenovo Legion 5P, will start at $999.99 (approx Rs 73,200) and will be available from March.

Lenovo Legion 7

The Lenovo Legion 7 sports a 16-inch QHD display (2560 x 1600) IPS display with 100% sRGB color gamut, optional VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, up to 500 nits of brightness, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The display also supports Nvidia G-Sync, Dolby Vision, and flicker-free eyecare technology.

It is powered by AMD Ryzen 9 5000 H-series processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. Lenovo offers up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage for this laptop. Up to 8-hour battery life is offered along with Rapid Charge support.

Connectivity options include Killer Wi-Fi AX1650 and Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, audio jack, a USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.1 port, and RJ45 Ethernet port.

Lenovo Legion 7 starts at $1,669.99 (approx Rs 1.22 lakh) and will be available starting June this year in Storm Grey colour.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7 Specifications

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display with 165Hz refresh rate, up to 3ms response time, Dolby Vision support, and 300 nits peak brightness.

There is a second variant with a UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) display with 60Hz refresh rate, VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, Dolby Vision support, and 500 nits peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 5000-series processors and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs. It offers up to 32GB RAM and up to 2TB storage. There is an eight-hour battery life on offer

Connectivity options on Lenovo Legion Slim 7 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 4-in-1 SD card reader, an audio jack, two USB Type-C ports (DisplayPort, USB 3.1 Gen 2), and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports.

There are two 2W Harman Kardon speakers with Nahimic audio technology and there is also a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button. The pricing for the laptop is yet to be revealed.

Lenovo Gaming Accessories

Lenovo has also announced additional accessories including the Legion S600 Gaming Station, Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset, and Legion H200 Gaming Headset.

The S600 Gaming Station is an always-on charging station that can be used to charge the new Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset and also has a Qi-enabled base that lets one charge their smartphones and other compatible devices.

The Lenovo Legion H200 Gaming Headset and Lenovo Legion H600 Wireless Gaming Headset starts at $49.99 and $99.99 respectively and both will be available starting in April.