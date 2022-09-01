Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop, Lenovo Glasses T1 launched

Lenovo has unveiled two new devices including the ThinkPad X1 Fold which has a 16.3-inch foldable OLED display and the Glasses T1 which are a wearable display solution and have two Micro OLED displays for each of the eyes. Moreover, the Lenovo Glasses T1 also feature built-in speakers as well.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) starts at $2,499 (approx Rs 1,98,600) and should be available for purchase in the US starting November, in a single Performance Black colour option. As for the Glasses T1, they will go on sale in China in late-2022 and will be available in select markets in 2023. The pricing for the glasses will be revealed at a later stage.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold Specifications

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) sports a 16.3-inch OLED display with a 2,024×2,560 pixels resolution, 4:3 aspect ratio, 600 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision support and a 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. The display size reduces to 12-inch when folded.

It is powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core U9 i5 and i7 processors, coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD internal storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and packs a 48Whr battery with 65W Rapid Charge support. It is claimed to deliver up to 4 hours of battery life with 30 minutes of charge.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a nano-SIM card slot with optional 5G support. Additional features include 5-megapixel IR webcam for video conferencing with an optional Intel Visual Sense controller, full-size backlit Bluetooth keyboard with TrackPoint and Haptic TouchPad, and support for Lenovo Precision Pen and Precision Pen 2 Styluses.

Lenovo Glasses T1 Specifications

Lenovo Glasses T1 sports two Micro OLED displays with a 1,080×1,920 pixels resolution per eye and a 60Hz refresh rate. The displays are TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certified as well as TUV Flicker Reduced certified so the blue light doesn’t harm your eyes much. Next, the glasses get high-fidelity built-in speakers using which wearers can watch and listen to multimedia content on-the-go.

The smart glasses feature high-resistance hinges, nose pads, and adjustable temple arms. according to Lenovo. They also feature ‘Ready For’ support with Motorola smartphones. They are compatible with Android, iOS, and Windows operating systems where wearers will have to plug a USB Type-C cable to connect their device with the smart glasses.

For iPhone models, users will have to use an HDMI to Glasses adapter with the lightning connector or an Apple Lightning AV adapter. The Glasses will be accompanied by three adjustable nose pads, a carrying case, a prescription lens frame, a cleaning cloth, and an anti-slip adapter within the box.