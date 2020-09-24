Advertisement

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus launched in India with E-Ink cover display

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 24, 2020 12:19 pm

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus comes in an Iron Grey colour variant.

Lenovo has announced the launch of its a new laptop under its ThinkBook series. Dubbed as Lenovo ThinkBook Plus, the laptop come with a starting price of Rs 1,12,690 and it is available for purchase from Lenovo.com and Amazon in the country.


The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus features a 13.3-inch full-HD IPS display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut and 300 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor along with Intel UHD graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

 The laptop comes loaded with an innovative 10.8-inch e-ink display on the cover, on which users can create illustrations and diagrams with the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen and receive essential notifications when the lid is closed. The e-Ink display is made from Corning Gorilla Glass NBT, a unique glass solution for touch-enabled notebooks that provides enhanced scratch resistance, and reduced scratch visibility.

The ThinkBook Plus comes with a 32GB Intel Optane Memory H10 with 512GB SSD for storage. In terms of audio, the laptop is backed by Harmon Kardon speakers with Dolby Audio support, as well as Alexa voice assistant. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Pro operating system and fingerprint scanner support on the right side

 The laptop can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life and supports fast-changing technology. On the connectivity front, it supports a USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11 2×2 ax, and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop measures 308 x 217 x 17.4mm and weighs 1.4kg.

