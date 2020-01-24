Lenovo M10 tablet launched for Rs 13,990

The Lenovo Tab M10 is already available for purchase on Flipkart with Axis Bank credit card discount and exchange offer.

Lenovo has launched Lenovo Tab M10 Android tablet in Inida for Rs 13,990. It is already available for purchase on Flipkart with Axis Bank credit card discount and exchange offer. The tablet comes in Slate Black colour.



The Lenovo Tab M10 features a 10.1-inch HD Full HD LCD Backlit Multi Touch IPS Display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels, 70% Color Gamut, 320 nits Brightness. The device is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It is backed by a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.



On the camera front, it boasts a 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, while for the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calling. The tablet is backed by a 7000mAh battery which the company claims to offer upto 12 hours of playback.



Lenovo Tab M10 runs on Android 9 Pie operating system out-of-the-box. For audio, there is dual front-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos support. On the connectivity front, it supports WiFi 802.11 a/g/b/n, Bluetooth 4.2, A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, OTG support and micro USB port.