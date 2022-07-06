Lenovo Tab P11 Plus launched in India with 2K display

After teasing the launch last week, Lenovo has launched the Tab P11 Plus in India as a mid-range offering from the brand. The tablet competes with offerings from Xiaomi and Motorola in India. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus comes with a 2K resolution display and has a MediaTek chipset under the hood.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is priced at Rs 25,999 in India for the sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The tablet is available on Amazon India for purchase starting today, only in a single Slate Grey colour.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus sports an 11-inch display with 2K+ resolution, and an IPS LCD screen. The display offers 70 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, 16.7 million colour on the display, 400 nits brightness, and is certified by TUV Rheinland for blue light emissions. The tablet is powered by a Helio G90T processor paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB in-built storage. The storage is expandable via MicroSD card up to 256GB.

Read More: Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in launched in India: Unique enough?

For optics, the tablet has a 13MP rear camera, and an 8MP front camera for video conferencing. It also gets face unlock for biometric authentication, but lacks a fingerprint sensor. The tab runs on Android 11 operating system. The tablet packs Dolby Atmos-supported quad speakers and dual-array microphones for mid-field voice recognition.

Connectivity options include dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G, GNSS, a USB Type-C port, and a pogo-pin connector for the official keyboard accessory. Lastly, the device is backed by a 7,700mAh battery with support for 20W charging.