Lenovo Tab P11 Plus India launch confirmed, to feature 7700mAh battery

Lenovo seems to be gearing up to launch a new tablet in India called Tab P11 Plus. While there’s no exact launch date, the company has started teasing the launch via Amazon India. Moreover, some of the features of the tablet were confirmed as well, including a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and more.

An Amazon landing page has been created to tease the launch of the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus in India. The listing doesn’t indicate the exact launch date and India pricing of the tablet. However, it does confirm that the tablet will run on Android 11 and will sport an 11-inch 2K IPS LCD display with up to 400 nits of peak brightness, 70 percent coverage of the NTSC colour gamut, 16.7 million colour depth and TUV Rheinland certification for low blue light emission.

Apart from that, it is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. For audio, it will feature quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and will have a dual-microphone array with Smart Voice DSP. The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus will be backed by a 7,700mAh battery with up to 15 hours of playback time. As per the listing, the tablet will measure 7.5mm in thickness.

The device launched in select markets in June last year with a starting price tag of EUR 299 (approx Rs 26,500). It was offered in Modernist Teal, Platinum Grey, and Slate Grey colours. In related news, earlier last month, Lenovo launched the Tab P12 Pro in India. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G sports a 12.6-inch AMOLED display that offers 2500 x 1600 pixels resolution.

The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the tablet with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. One can expand the storage using a dedicated MicroSD card slot (Up to 1TB.