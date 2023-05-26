Lenovo Tab M9 launched in India: Price, Specs

Lenovo debuted the Tab M9 globally back in December 2022 and the brand has now brought the same tablet to India in the budget segment. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset and gets a 9-inch display. Read further to know more about the budget tablet from Lenovo.

Lenovo Tab M9: Price

The Lenovo Tab M9 comes in at a starting price of Rs 12,999. It comes in variants like 3GB RAM + 32GB storage (Wi-Fi-only), 3GB RAM + 32GB storage (LTE), 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (Wi-Fi only), and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage (LTE). The tablet comes in a single Frost Blue colour. There’s an additional kickstand accessory for the Tab M9 that can be purchased separately.

The first sale of Tab M9 will be held on June 1, 2023. It will be sold via Lenovo India’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart, as well as offline stores, such as Reliance Digital and Croma.

Lenovo Tab M9: Specifications

The Lenovo Tab M9 sports a 9-inch HD display with a 1,340 x 800 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 176ppi. The tablet is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G80 octa-core SoC with up to 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable as well.

The tablet runs on Android 12, but Lenovo has mentioned that it will soon receive an Android 13 update. The device will receive 3 years of security patches. On the camera front, it gets a 2-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera.

The tablet is backed by a 5,100mAh battery equipped with 10W standard charging. It also comes with dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos spatial audio technology. Connectivity options on the tablet include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, a SIM slot, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.