Lenovo offers free customer support to other PC brands amid Coronavirus lockdown

Lenovo has announced that it will be offering 24/7 technical support to all laptops and desktop customers other than Lenovo amid Coronavirus lockdown. The company has revealed that customer support will be available at a toll-free number.

The technical support will be available until May 3, 2020. The toll-free number will be open 24 hours and can be reached at 1800 419 5253. The technical support will provide assistance for basic operating system-related troubleshooting along with identifying problems with hardware or software.

The technical support will also help in installing 3rd party devices like printers, scanners etc. it will also provide support on licensed software's like office, antivirus etc. for installation and removal. Furthermore, technical support will help in slow system related issues.

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Agarwal - CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India says, "Whether it's technology or helping those most in need, Lenovo is dedicated to working together to fight this pandemic on every front. With the ongoing pandemic causing public restrictions & health concerns, Lenovo will be offering support to its customers as well as the community at large. The technical helpline will offer basic and general assistance to customers.”



Previously, Lenovo and Motorola have announced that it is providing free global extended warranty on its range of smartphones and accessories. Both the brands are offering free global warranty for up to 75 days. Lenovo and Motorola have revealed that it will extend the warranty on smartphones and accessories that are coming to an end between March 15 to April 30, 2020. The brand will offer free global warranty extension for up to 75 days through May 31, 2020.