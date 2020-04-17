Advertisement

Lenovo offers free customer support to other PC brands amid Coronavirus lockdown

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : April 17, 2020 11:42 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that customer support will be available at a toll-free number.
Advertisement

Lenovo has announced that it will be offering 24/7 technical support to all laptops and desktop customers other than Lenovo amid Coronavirus lockdown. The company has revealed that customer support will be available at a toll-free number. 

 

The technical support will be available until May 3, 2020. The toll-free number will be open 24 hours and can be reached at 1800 419 5253. The technical support will provide assistance for basic operating system-related troubleshooting along with identifying problems with hardware or software. 

 

The technical support will also help in installing 3rd party devices like printers, scanners etc. it will also provide support on licensed software's like office, antivirus etc. for installation and removal. Furthermore, technical support will help in slow system related issues. 

 

Advertisement

Commenting on the initiative, Rahul Agarwal - CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India says, "Whether it's technology or helping those most in need, Lenovo is dedicated to working together to fight this pandemic on every front. With the ongoing pandemic causing public restrictions & health concerns, Lenovo will be offering support to its customers as well as the community at large. The technical helpline will offer basic and general assistance to customers.”


Previously, Lenovo and Motorola have announced that it is providing free global extended warranty on its range of smartphones and accessories. Both the brands are offering free global warranty for up to 75 days. Lenovo and Motorola have revealed that it will extend the warranty on smartphones and accessories that are coming to an end between March 15 to April 30, 2020. The brand will offer free global warranty extension for up to 75 days through May 31, 2020.

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 14, ThinkBook 15 with Intel Core processor launched in India

CES 2020: Lenovo introduces world’s first Yoga 5G laptop, ThinkPad X1 Fold foldable laptop, ThinkBook Plus, IdeaPad Chromebook and more

Lenovo M10 tablet launched for Rs 13,990

Latest News from Lenovo

You might like this

Tags: Lenovo Lenovo customer support Lenovo technical support Lenovo India

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei MatePad 10.4 to launch on April 23, pre-orders begin

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched with 7,040mAh battery and S Pen Support

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite complete specs, price revealed online

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 Grocery delivery apps

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Top 5 biopics on Netflix you can watch

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea
BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans

BSNL: Top 10 prepaid plans
Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India

Top 5 upcoming electric bikes i n India
How to Use Zoom App?

How to Use Zoom App?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies