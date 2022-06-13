Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 Gaming laptops launched

Lenovo has launched the Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 gaming laptops in China. The new laptops are powered by the AMD Ryzen processors and are equipped with Nvidia GeForce graphics. Furthermore, the laptops come with 165Hz displays and feature Nahimic audio as well.

The Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 is priced at CNY 9,499 (approx Rs 1,10,300) for the AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX3060 graphics. The model with Nvidia GeForce RTX3070Ti GPU comes at CNY 11,699 (approx Rs 1,35,800).

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 is priced at CNY 7,599 (approx Rs 88,200) for the model with AMD Ryzen R5-6600H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX3050 graphics. The variant with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics is priced at CNY 7,899 (approx Rs 91,700). The variant with AMD Ryzen R7-6800H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics comes at CNY 7,999 (approx Rs 92,800) and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti at CNY 8,299 (approx Rs 96,300).

Both Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 and Legion R9000P 2022 are currently available in China for pre-orders and will go on sale in June 17.

Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 Specifications

The Lenovo Legion R9000P 2022 features a 16-inch 2K (2,560×1,600 pixels) display with a peak brightness of up to 500 nits, 165Hz refresh rate, DC Dimming as well as HDR support. You also get support for Dolby Vision and AMD’s FreeSync and Nvidia’s G-Sync technologies.

The laptop draws power from an AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics. The laptop has 16GB of DDR5 RAM at 4800MHz frequency and 512GB of fast PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. It is backed by an 80Wh battery and has an included barrel plug charger in the box with support for 135W USB-C charging. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed out of the box.

Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, 3 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm audio connector, an HDMI 2.1, and an Ethernet port. The laptop also has a dedicated button to enable the built-in webcam.

Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 specifications

The Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 sports a 15.6-inch 2.5K (2,560×1,440 pixels) display with support for 165Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, DC Dimming support and 100 percent sRGB colour gamut. The laptop comes with up to AMD Ryzen R7-6800H processor coupled with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Lenovo is offering a 16GB of DDR5 RAM that carries 4800MHz frequency along with 512GB of SSD storage.

For gaming enthusiasts, Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022 has company’s proprietary Frost Blade Cooling System 4.0 for better performance sustainability under heavy gaming load. Connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, three USB Type-C, three USB 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm audio connector, an HDMI 2.1, and an Ethernet port.

The Legion R7000P 2022 also packs an 80Whr battery that supports up to 135W fast charging via USB-C. Lastly, it runs on Windows 11 and comes with a dedicated button for the built-in webcam.