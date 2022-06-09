Lenovo Tab P12 Pro launched in India for Rs 69,999

Lenovo has today launched the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro in India. The tablet was unveiled by Lenovo in the global market earlier this year last year. Let’s take a detailed look at the tablet’s specs, price, and availability.

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is now available for Rs 69,999, across Lenovo.com, Amazon.in and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It will also be available at other offline retail channels soon. Consumers can add the Lenovo Accidental Damage Protection One solution along with the tablet.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 5G sports a 12.6-inch AMOLED display that offers 2500 x 1600 pixels resolution. In addition, there’s HDR 10+, AF (anti-fingerprint), Dolby Vision, and 400nits brightness. The device also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 which protects against damage and ensures up to 2x improvement in scratch performance.

The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the tablet with 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It offers 256GB UFS 3.1 internal storage. One can expand the storage using a dedicated MicroSD card slot (Up to 1TB.

Lenovo Pad P12 Pro 5G has a dual-camera setup at the rear. It consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. In addition, there’s an 8-megapixel sensor on the front of the tablet. Furthermore, its power button is integrated with a fingerprint scanner.

The device is backed by a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging through USB-C. Further, the company claims a battery life capable of streaming online videos for up to 14.6 hours.

Besides, the tablet is ultra-thin at 5.63mm with four-sided narrow bezels for extra available screen. It weighs just 565g and comes in Storm Grey colour.

The POCO pins available on the device can be used for connecting the optional keyboard accessory. The Lenovo tablet is equipped with four speakers tuned by JBL. Lasly, the connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, GPS, and Miracast.