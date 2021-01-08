Lenovo launches Yoga 9i, 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i laptops in India

Lenovo has launched 3 new laptops in the country, all powered by 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake processors.

Advertisement

Lenovo has introduced 3 new laptops in India including the Lenovo Yoga 9i, Lenovo Yoga 7i alongside the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i. These laptops are powered by the Intel 11th Gen Tigerlake processors.

Lenovo also introduced a bunch of new laptops, prototype, monitors, AIO PCs as a part of its CES 2021 announcements. Along with hardware, the company also announced new software enhancements for its laptops.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i is the most premium laptop amongst the three and is priced starting at Rs 1,69,990 and comes in a single black colour. The Lenovo Yoga 7i is priced starting at Rs 99,990 and comes in a sole Slate Grey colour option. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i is priced starting at Rs 63,990 and comes in graphite grey colour.

Advertisement

The Lenovo Yoga 9i and Yoga 7i are up for pre-orders on Lenovo.com and they will go on sale from 12th and 15th January respectively. The Lenovo Yoga 5i is up for purchase on Lenovo.com, Amazon and Lenovo Exclusive Offline stores.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i Specifications

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i features a 14-inch full-HD IPS anti-glare display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by the 11th-gen Intel Core i7 Tiger Lake CPU coupled with up to 16GB of RAM. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce MX450 GPU. The laptop runs on Windows 10 Home.

The laptop has a 720p HD camera on board with the privacy shutter which will cover and uncover the front camera automatically. There are two 2W front-firing speakers with Dolby Audio sound support. There's a fingerprint reader integrated on the power button itself.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5i supports rapid charge that claims to offer up to three-hour long battery life on a 15-minute charge.

Lenovo Yoga 7i Specifications

The laptop features up to 15.6-inch full-HD IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. It is powered by up to Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU which is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics integrated, and has up to 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The Yoga 7i runs on Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro.

The laptop is backed by a 71Wh battery that claims to offer up to 16 hours of battery life. The laptop comes with front-facing speakers that support Dolby Atmos. It has a 360-degree hinge and a 1-megapixel camera with Lenovo TrueBlock privacy shutter, the same as the Slim 5i. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Specifications

The Yoga 9i features a 14-inch UHD IPS display with a resolution of 3,840 x2,160 pixels, support for VESA DisplayHDR 400 and 500 nits of peak brightness. The laptop is powered by up to 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1185G7 CPU with Intel Iris XE graphics, 16GB RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. There is a 360-degree hinge which can help keep it in a position that is suitable to the user at a given point of time.

The laptop comes with a 4-speaker system that includes two woofers and two tweeters. It is backed by a 60Wh lithium-ion polymer battery and has a 1-megapixel web camera with privacy shutter.

There's a dedicated slot integrated on the laptop to incorporate the stylus. Lenovo Yoga 9i is equipped with an Ultrasonic Fingerprint Reader and Smart Sensor TouchPad.