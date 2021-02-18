Advertisement

Lenovo launches Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 18, 2021 5:51 pm

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features a 4-inch LED display and is powered by an Amlogic A113X SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 512MB of eMMC storage
Lenovo has announced Smart Clock Essential in India, to extend its smart home solutions. Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is available in Soft Touch Grey color at a starting price of Rs 4,499. It will go on sale at midnight on 19th February 2021 across Lenovo.com, Flipkart, and will be later available in Lenovo offline retail channels.

The new and mainstream Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a connected digital smart clock designed for every room in the home. Building on the Lenovo Smart Clock for the bedroom, the Smart Clock Essential extends the same hands-free, time-saving convenience to the rest of the home. It offers full voice support with Google Assistant, and is Lenovo’s first smart device to support Hindi language commands.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features a 4-inch LED display and is powered by an Amlogic A113X SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 512MB of eMMC storage. This is an intelligent digital clock, designed to help users save time through the easy-to-read LED display which displays real-time information at a glance, the ambient light sensor that allows viewing from any angle or brightness, and Google Assistant which makes household chores much easier.


The alarm clock supports using buttons to set the alarm, in addition to voice. It’s also a useful night-time companion with a built-in light and has an integrated USB port to charge the devices overnight. The screen also features smart alarm suggestions based on the next day’s calendar events, as well as sunrise alarms that gently wake people by gradually increasing color and brightness before ringing the alarm.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential has Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support. With Google Assistant’s full voice support, users can easily control their smart home, with more than 40,000 compatible smart home devices from over 5,000 brands. Its far-field microphones pick up questions from nearly anywhere in the room or play tunes with its 3W speaker that can be grouped with other compatible smart speakers to amplify the music.

Users can just say, “Hey Google, play my morning playlist.” It also offers feature parity with other Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers and supports voice match for up to six users at a time. The device also supports Hindi language commands. This software feature is specific to India, and the Smart Clock Essential will be Lenovo’s first device to support Hindi language.

