Lenovo launches Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i gaming laptops in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 18, 2020 4:26 pm

Legion 7i and Legion 5i is now available on Lenovo.com and will be available across online and offline retail channels this week.
Lenovo has today announced the launch of three new gaming laptops in India – Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i. The product lineup from Lenovo Legion aims to redefine gaming with innovative gear, high performance, and more immersive gaming experiences.

Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i are available in Slate Grey, Iron Grey and Phantom black colour variants respectively. Legion 7i pricing starts at Rs 1,99,990; Legion 5Pi starts at Rs 1,34,990, and Legion 5i starts at Rs 79,990. Legion 7i and Legion 5i is now available on Lenovo.com and will be available across online and offline retail channels this week. Legion 5Pi will go on sale across all platforms later in August.

Lenovo Legion 7i

Lenovo Legion 7i comes with colour-accurate IPS display, with full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution. Legion 7i guarantees high visual accuracy due to the 100% Adobe sRGB color gamut, and Dolby Vision with 500 nits of panel brightness. It also has 4 sided narrow bezels with 85.6% screen-to-body ratio, which guarantees absolute immersion. The device provides the latest  NVIDIA G-Sync technology with 144Hz refresh rates, all with zero screen tearing or stuttering.

This is the slimmest gaming notebook in a precision-crafted chassis jacketed in high grade, all-aluminum, thin and light design with 19.9mm, and weighing 2.2kgs. The gaming machine has been restyled with vertical vents and new lighting accents. The Legion logo with an integrated light accents the top cover, while a new light strip along the bottom and rear vents help to illuminate the bottom. All the lighting can be configured in the accompanied Corsair iCUE software for different RGB lighting effects.


The Legion 7i TrueStrike keyboard layout is ideal for gaming with full-sized number pad, larger arrow keys, 39% larger trackpad, anti oil coating, and the high abrasion aluminum stamping. It also has the ability to illuminate keys in over 16.8 million color combinations with Corsair iCUE environmental lighting array. Legion TrueStrike keyboard delivers extreme accuracy with up to 1.9x faster keyboard input speed.

Lenovo Legion 7i offers up to 8 hours of battery life with 80WHr battery and it also integrates smarter power features such as Hybrid Mode under the Lenovo Vantage Control, to prolong battery life. It also offers Lenovo Q-Control 3.0, which allows ultimate hands-on control over three system voltage and fan speeds – ‘Quiet’, ‘Balanced’, or ‘Performance’ modes. The Legion 7i users can access the Rapid Charge Pro capabilities, along with the laptop’s slim power adapter to recharge from 0% to 50% battery life in 30 minutes. The laptop promises excellent speed with up to 10th Gen Intel Core i9 H-Series mobile processor, and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER GPU with Max Q graphics.


The laptop houses an intelligent cooling system called the ColdFront 2.0, which is an improved synergy of hardware and software. It allows better airflow and lower system temperatures, so that the hardware can achieve high gaming performance by being substantially cooler and quieter. The vapor chamber heat sink inside efficiently removes the heat to the two liquid crystal polymer fans with 73 blades to dissipate out of the four exhaust channels. There are six thermal sensors embedded in Legion 7i which constantly monitor the system temperature.

Lenovo Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i

Legion 5Pi comes packed with high-caliber features ideal for eSports enthusiasts and streamers, while Legion 5i is a mainstream gaming laptop that doesn’t skimp on the premium options. Both Legion 5Pi and 5i retain most of the features and smart attributes of the flagship Legion 7i.

Both the devices are powered by the latest 10th Gen Intel® Core i7-10750H processor. The Legion 5Pi has the eye-catching “Y”-illuminated Legion logo on the top cover, with slim mylar bezels, up to 144Hz refresh rates, 100% sRGB display, a TrueStrike keyboard with four-zone RGB customization, ColdFront 2.0 with dual fans and quad ventilation and supports up to NVIDIA’s latest RTX 2060 GDDR6 for superior graphics. The Legion 5i comes with an iridescent Legion logo, IPS 1080p display with 120Hz refresh rate, the TrueStrike keyboard, and ColdFront 2.0 thermal solutions and supports up to NVIDIA GTX 1650ti GDDR6 graphics.

