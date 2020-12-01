Advertisement

Lenovo launches Legion 5 gaming laptop in India at Rs 75,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 01, 2020 1:48 pm

The Lenovo Legion 5 powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H mobile processor with 6 ultra-responsive cores.
Lenovo has today announced the launch of a new gaming laptop - the Legion 5 in India today. Lenovo Legion 5 comes in Phantom Black colour and has a starting price of Rs 75,990.

The laptop goes on sale today, 1 December at 12 Noon on Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It will be soon available across other online partner platforms, and retail stores. Legion 5 comes with one year of free Premium Care and one year of Accidental Damage Protection worth Rs 3900.

The Legion 5 powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 4600H mobile processor with 6 ultra-responsive cores. This gaming laptop provides up to NVIDIA GeForce GTXTM 1650ti discrete graphics. It also features a 15.6-inch IPS 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate to reduce screen tearing and in-game lag.

This AMD powered device is equipped with Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with backlight for hair-trigger accuracy and superior key travel, Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 for thermal efficiency, and improved battery life (up to 8 hours) using smarter power features. This includes   Hybrid Mode by Lenovo Vantage to extend battery life, Rapid Charge Pro for fast charging, and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the system voltage and fan speed.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home OS. For additional security, there is a top-placed webcam with physical privacy shutter - TruBlock Webcam Shutter. For audio, it comes with dual 2W Harman Kardon speaker system and Dolby Atmos headphone support. The dimensions are 363mm x 259mm x 22-24mm and weighs starting 2.3 kgs. On the connectivity front, there is WiFi 802.11AX (2 x 2) and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said “In the current scenario, with gaming becoming more mainstream, people tend to use a single laptop for work, studies, entertainment and more, leading to consumers demanding smarter, stylish and high-performance laptops. Legion over the last 2 years, with its unique ‘work and play’ design approach has been able to build a strong community and become the fastest growing gaming brand in India. With the AMD powered Legion 5, we expand this high-performance range to deliver superior gaming experience by offering a cream of the crop machine performance, an immersive visual experience and a style that fulfils the requirement of a modern day gamer. The Legion brand has been massively appreciated by the gaming community for breakthrough innovations, and with the Legion 5 we continue to raise the bar on innovation.”

