Lenovo launches 4 new audio products with EQ technology in India

All the four Lenovo audio products feature EQ Technology which enables the user to experience different frequency of music in the same device.

Lenovo has announced the launch of its latest range of accessories which include TWS, Wireless Earphones, and headsets, which are HT10 Pro, HT20, HE18, and HD116. Lenovo has partnered with Aodishi Technology Limited, a leading technology importer, to market and distribute these audio devices in India.



All these newly launched products are available at a special discount for the next 2 days on Flipkart. Lenovo HT10 Pro, HT20, HE18, and HD116 are priced at Rs 4499, Rs 3799, Rs 1999 and Rs 2499 respectively. One can buy HD116 at Rs 2,199, HT10 Pro at Rs 4,199, HT20 at Rs 3,399 and HE18 at Rs 1,899.

Lenovo HT10 Pro comes with Dual EQ Mode, Support extra bass, mode, and standard Mode. It offers 48 hours playing time (including battery backup of charging case) with 200 hours standby time. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity with 20M range.

Lenovo HT20 is equipped with dual EQ mode and it is compatible with 5.0 Bluetooth. The company claims that the earbuds offer 25 hours of playing time (including battery backup of charging case) with 200h standby time. It has an inbuilt Dual Microphone for hands-free calls with Magnetic Charging Case. The earbuds come with IPX5 certification with sweat and water-resistance.



Lenovo HE18 has Dual EQ Mode, support extra bass mode and standard mode. It offers 12 hours of playing time with 240 hours standby time. It can be paired with two devices at the same time.

Lenovo HD116 also comes with Dual EQ Mode, Support extra bass, mode, and standard Mode. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity supporting HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2DP. It offers 24hrs playing time with 240H standby time.

"Lenovo audio category had received an overwhelming response from the Indian market last year. To continue the momentum among Indian customers, we are excited to launch a diverse offering in the audio devices to give unique and phenomenal experience to the customers. We believe that our product with advanced EQ technology will address the critical market requirements catering to an affordable price range. We are confident that it will resonate well with the Indian customers”, said XieSenchu, CEO, International Business at Shenzhen Aodishi Technology Limited, Lenovo Beijing's authorized Channel Partner for Sales in India.