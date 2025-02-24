Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2025) Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2025) has been announced in India, powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors and built on the latest “Krackan Point” technology. In select configurations, the IdeaPad Slim 5 comes pre-installed with Lenovo AI Now, an innovative AI assistant designed to enhance user experience.

Leveraging a local Large Language Model (LLM) based on Meta’s Llama 3, Lenovo AI Now offers personalized, productive, and secure digital interactions. It enables users to conduct Q&A sessions based on information stored in their personal knowledge base, streamlining workflows and providing tailored solutions for work and daily tasks.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2025): Price, Availability

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 will be available at a starting price of Rs 91,990 and can be purchased from Lenovo.com, Lenovo Exclusive Stores, leading e-commerce websites, and other offline retail stores.

Lenovo continues to offer its Custom to Order (CTO) option, allowing users to personalize configurations, including processor, operating system, and storage, to match their specific needs. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 can be customized through CTO, ensuring users get a device tailored to their workflow. This option is exclusively available on Lenovo.com, with customized devices delivered within 25 days of purchase.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 (2025): Specs, Features

The IdeaPad Slim 5 (16-inch, Gen 10) features up to a 2.8K OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy and up to 500 nits brightness, while the IdeaPad Slim 5 (14-inch, Gen 10) features a WUXGA OLED display. The 120Hz refresh rate enhances smoothness and responsiveness, making it ideal for both creative work and entertainment.

Designed for use on-the-go, the IdeaPad Slim 5 is ultra-thin at just 16.9mm, built with military-grade durability, and available in Luna Grey and Cosmic Blue color options. Rapid Charge Boost technology ensures hours of battery life in just minutes, while the 60Whr battery is claimed to deliver all-day power.

The laptops also integrate enterprise-grade security features, including Windows Hello Smart Login via an FHD IR Camera with Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor, physical privacy shutter, and AI-powered noise cancellation for calls.

Powered by up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 processors, built on the latest “Krackan Point” technology, the IdeaPad Slim 5 integrates Zen 5 cores, AMD RDNA 3.5 graphics, and an enhanced XDNA 2 NPU, delivering up to 55 TOPS of AI processing power.