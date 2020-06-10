Advertisement

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 10, 2020 5:56 pm

The laptop is priced between Rs 26,990 and Rs 40,990 and it is available in Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue colour options.

Lenovo has today announced the launch of its new laptop in India known as IdeaPad Slim 3. The laptop is priced between Rs 26,990 and Rs 40,990 and it is available in Platinum Grey and Abyss Blue colour options.

 

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is available on Amazon.in, Lenovo.com, and all Lenovo Exclusive stores. 

 

The IdeaPad Slim 3 is loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with Q-Control technology through which users can change the performance to Max Mode and Stealth Mode. The laptop is available in different screen sizes including 14-inch model and 15--inch model. The laptop is powered by the latest 10th generation Intel Core processors along with hybrid storage with SSD and HDD option. It also features WiFi 6 connectivity option and it comes with two USB 3.1 ports. 

 

The narrow bezels on two sides give the IdeaPad Slim 3 a clean look, while Dolby Audio delivers a crystal-clear sound for video, streaming music, or video-chatting. In terms of security, the laptop comes with webcam privacy shutter, which can be closed when not in use. It also features a fingerprint reader on the power button for additional security. 

 

Rahul Agarwal - CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India said, “Lenovo is the leader in thin and light laptops. With the IdeaPad Slim 3, we can now ensure that our customers can make the most of remote working, learning and entertainment, as they adapt to a quickly changing environment. The device offers unmatched speed, intuitive design and excellent security, making it the right choice for today’s customers in India.”

 

