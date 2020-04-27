Advertisement

Lenovo Ideapad 5 goes official with AMD Ryzen processor, Windows 10 Home

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2020 4:08 pm

Latest News

IdeaPad 5 laptop is equipped with a physical privacy shutter that blocks the camera when you don’t want to be seen.

Lenovo has introduced a new budget laptop dubbed Ideapad 5. The Lenovo official UK and US sites have already listed the Lenovo Ideapad 5 for purchase. It is priced at $690 for the model with 8GB RAM while in the UK, pricing starts at £405. It comes in Platinum Grey, Granite Grey, Light Teal colours.

The Lenovo Ideapad 5 features a 15-inch full HD IPS, display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution 300 nits brightness. There is also a touchscreen version with 250 nits brightness. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD M.2 PCIe of storage.

Lenovo Ideapad 5

The device comes with up to 14 hours of battery life with quick charge 2.0 which is able to charge the battery completely in three hours and 15 minutes. The operating system is Windows 10 Home. Lenovo lists that the new laptop variant will weigh starting at 1.66kg.

IdeaPad 5 laptop is equipped with a physical privacy shutter that blocks the camera when you don’t want to be seen. For audio, there is 2 x 2W user-facing speakers with Dolby Audio.

You also get a webcam privacy shutter and an optional fingerprint sensor on power button. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1. Ports include a pair of USB-A 3.1, a single USB-C, one HDMI output, and a memory card reader.

Lenovo M10 tablet launched for Rs 13,990

Lenovo offers free customer support to other PC brands amid Coronavirus lockdown

Lenovo, HP offer free repair support for all laptops and PCs amid lockdown

Latest News from Lenovo

Tags: Lenovo Ideapad 5 Lenovo Ideapad 5 launch Lenovo Ideapad 5 specs Lenovo Ideapad 5 price Lenovo Ideapad 5

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Huawei MatePad 10.4 goes official with Kirin 810 SoC, 7250mAh battery

Lenovo, HP offer free repair support for all laptops and PCs amid lockdown

How to reset your Windows 10 PC?

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies