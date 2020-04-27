Lenovo Ideapad 5 goes official with AMD Ryzen processor, Windows 10 Home

IdeaPad 5 laptop is equipped with a physical privacy shutter that blocks the camera when you don’t want to be seen.

Lenovo has introduced a new budget laptop dubbed Ideapad 5. The Lenovo official UK and US sites have already listed the Lenovo Ideapad 5 for purchase. It is priced at $690 for the model with 8GB RAM while in the UK, pricing starts at £405. It comes in Platinum Grey, Granite Grey, Light Teal colours.



The Lenovo Ideapad 5 features a 15-inch full HD IPS, display with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution 300 nits brightness. There is also a touchscreen version with 250 nits brightness. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 512 GB SSD M.2 PCIe of storage.





The device comes with up to 14 hours of battery life with quick charge 2.0 which is able to charge the battery completely in three hours and 15 minutes. The operating system is Windows 10 Home. Lenovo lists that the new laptop variant will weigh starting at 1.66kg.



IdeaPad 5 laptop is equipped with a physical privacy shutter that blocks the camera when you don’t want to be seen. For audio, there is 2 x 2W user-facing speakers with Dolby Audio.



You also get a webcam privacy shutter and an optional fingerprint sensor on power button. The connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.1. Ports include a pair of USB-A 3.1, a single USB-C, one HDMI output, and a memory card reader.



