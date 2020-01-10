Lenovo Ego smartwatch now available on Amazon at Rs 1999

Lenovo Ego is compatible with iOS and Android phones through a downloadable app called Lenovo Life.

Lenovo has recently launched its sporty smartwatch with round dial - The Ego, on Amazon. Priced at Rs 1,999, Lenovo Ego is compatible with iOS and Android phones through a downloadable app called Lenovo Life.



Lenovo Ego has a heart rate monitor and various sports modes like walking, running, cycling, swimming, etc. It also tracks your sleep patterns as well and other features to monitor sleep schedule. The smartwatch has different vibrating patterns based on the notification alerts ranging from phone calls, emails, text messages, and other social media apps.



The smartwatch is water-resistant up to 50 metres. It also maps calories burnt and stroke style while swimming. The battery life of the Lenovo Ego is 20 days on a single charge. The watch is lightweight, and it has an inbuilt 1.6-inch anti-reflective monochrome display which illuminates at one click of the button.



Lenovo Ego has a remote camera which clicks picture in a single tap on the display screen of the smartwatch. It has a durable black strap which is wrapped tightly on the wearer’s wrist even during demanding exercises. Furthermore, it has a 42mm anti-shine reflective display and night light mode.





