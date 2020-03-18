Leica M10 Monochrom camera launched in India for Rs 6,75,000

Dubbed as Leica M10 Monochrom, the camera is available for pre-orders in India at a price point of Rs 6,75,000 (inclusive taxes).

The major highlight of the camera is the new 40-megapixel black-and-white sensor that the company claims delivers natural sharpness in all lighting conditions. The camera is also touted to be the first black-and-white camera with a sensitivity range of ISO 160 to ISO 100000. The new sensor supports all lenses of the Leica M portfolio.

The Leica M10 Monochrom is said to offer almost inaudible shutter and the quietest shutter release of all M-Cameras ever built. Interestingly, the camera does not have Leica red dot logo on the front, though it features engraved logotype ‘Leica M10 Monochrom’ on the top plate. “The consistent omission of colour-filled engravings is a design element that additionally emphasises the black-and-white character of the camera,” the company said in a statement.

The camera’s top and base plates are milled from solid blocks of brass. The brand claims that the Leica M10 Monochrom can weather even the toughest external conditions. It supports SD cards up to 2GB, SDHC cards up to 32GB and SDXC cards up to 2TB. The camera features 3-inch colour TFT LCD monitor with 16 million colours and 1,036,800 pixels. The device comes loaded with a Large, bright-line frame viewfinder with automatic parallax compensation