  • 16:11 Mar 18, 2020

Advertisement

Leica M10 Monochrom camera launched in India for Rs 6,75,000

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 18, 2020 2:09 pm

Latest News

Dubbed as Leica M10 Monochrom, the camera is available for pre-orders in India at a price point of Rs 6,75,000 (inclusive taxes).
Advertisement

The German camera maker Lecia Camera AG has today announced the launch of its new monochrome DSLR camera in India. Dubbed as Leica M10 Monochrom, the camera is available for pre-orders in India at a price point of Rs 6,75,000 (inclusive taxes). 

 

The major highlight of the camera is the new 40-megapixel black-and-white sensor that the company claims delivers natural sharpness in all lighting conditions. The camera is also touted to be the first black-and-white camera with a sensitivity range of ISO 160 to ISO 100000. The new sensor supports all lenses of the Leica M portfolio. 

 

Advertisement

 

The Leica M10 Monochrom is said to offer almost inaudible shutter and the quietest shutter release of all M-Cameras ever built. Interestingly, the camera does not have Leica red dot logo on the front, though it features engraved logotype ‘Leica M10 Monochrom’ on the top plate.  “The consistent omission of colour-filled engravings is a design element that additionally emphasises the black-and-white character of the camera,” the company said in a statement. 

 

The camera’s top and base plates are milled from solid blocks of brass. The brand claims that the Leica M10 Monochrom can weather even the toughest external conditions. It supports SD cards up to 2GB, SDHC cards up to 32GB and SDXC cards up to 2TB. The camera features 3-inch colour TFT LCD monitor with 16 million colours and 1,036,800 pixels. The device comes loaded with a Large, bright-line frame viewfinder with automatic parallax compensation

Leica Q2 with 47.3-megapixel full-frame sensor announced

Is Leica contribution to mobile camera underplayed?

Leica V-Lux 5 camera with 16X zoom launched in India for Rs 98,000

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 with automatic exposure feature launched in India

Canon EOS 850D DSLR camera launched in India

Fujifilm X-T200 mirrorless camera launched in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 budget Android-certified Smart TVs in India under Rs 30,000

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Apps for Work from home

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Electric toothbrushes

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Video Calling Apps

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

This refigerator can make curd!

This refigerator can make curd!
Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!

Realme 6 Unboxing and First Look: A Dawn of 90Hz refresh rate in budget segment!
Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6: Things you should know!

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies