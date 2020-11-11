Advertisement

Leica launches Monochrom camera

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 11, 2020 3:12 pm

Latest News

Leica has launched the new Q2 Monochrom camera and it comes with IP52 rating.
Advertisement

Leica has introduced a new camera today, called the Leica Q2 Monochrom which marks the next-generation model of the Leica Q line of cameras. The Leica Q2 Monochrom is available for sale at Leica Store India, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and is also available on Leica India online store at www.leica-store.in

 

The Leica Q2 Monochrome is priced at ₹4,11,000 (GST extra) in India.

 

The camera has a full-frame monochrome sensor, a Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. prime lens, fast and precise autofocus and OLED viewfinder technology, and retains the features from the Q2. 

 

Advertisement

The Q2 Monochrom comes with a protective sealing against dust and water spray compiling to the IP52 Standard. The Leica Q2 Monochrom features an exclusively developed 47.3 megapixel full frame monochrome sensor that captures both highly-detailed still pictures and 4K video at ISO sensitivities up to 100,000 and, together with its Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens as per Leica. 

 

The cameras has an initial aperture of f/1.7. and practical locking element for the choice of manual or automatic focusing and simple switching to macro mode with a close focus distance of 17 cm is located on the lens itself. 

 

Leica Q2 Monochrom

 

The Leica Q2 Monochrom also features an OLED viewfinder with a resolution of 3.68 megapixels. In contrast to LCD technology, in which only whole sectors of the viewing image can be darkened, the brightness of each individual pixel in the viewfinder of the Q2 is adapted. The viewfinder is activated as soon as the camera is brought up to the eye and shows the motif reliably and without any perceptible delay at all times. 

 

The camera also integrates a digital zoom function up to 75 mm. In addition to the uncropped 28 mm focal length of the camera lens, a crop factor can be chosen to simulate exposures made with focal lengths of 35, 50 or 75 millimetres. 

 

The company claims that the cropped image from the framing selected is saved in JPEG format with correspondingly reduced resolutions of 47.3, 30, 14.7, or 6.6 megapixels. The uncropped image is always saved simultaneously as a DNG file with the full resolution of 47.3 megapixels. 

 

The autofocus system of the Leica Q2 Monochrom focuses precisely on the subject in less than 0.15 seconds. Ongoing improvements to the processor from the Maestro family have enabled a higher sequential shooting rate with 10 frames per second at the full resolution of 47.3 MP. 

 

Black-and-white video recordings can be made with 3840 x 2160 pixels and frame rates of 30 or 24 fps or, alternatively, in the familiar full HD format with 120, 60, 30 or 24 frames per second. In combination with the Leica FOTOS App, the camera’s integrated Wi-Fi module makes it possible to quickly and easily share pictures via social media.

 

The range also includes technical equipment for the Leica Q2 Monochrom such as the Leica SF 40, SF 60 flash units, the SF C1 remote flash control unit, an additional thumb rest, and a handgrip with matching leatherette. Matched to the camera colour scheme, three new, specially calculated E49 color filters in yellow, green, and orange are available.

Samsung launches 50MP image sensor with 8K video recording for smartphones

Canon cameras support automatic backup to Google Photos

Zeiss ZX1 Android Camera is up for Pre-Orders: Starting at $6,000

Latest News from

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

GoPro HERO9 Black goes on sale in India for Rs 49500

Zeiss ZX1 Android Camera is up for Pre-Orders: Starting at $6,000

5 Reasons That make The iOS 14 Update A Must Have

Search your plan

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Top 5 Air Purifiers under Rs 15,000

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15
We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus

We are soon coming back on Micromax Smartphones: Indus
Apple iPhone 12: First Impression

Apple iPhone 12: First Impression
Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21

Nokia Iconic Phones coming soon, LG Rollable smartphone, Poco M2 Pro Price cut, Galaxy S21
Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Micromax In Note 1vs Xiaomi redmi Note 9: Can Micromax displace the Leader?

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies