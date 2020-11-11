Leica launches Monochrom camera

Leica has launched the new Q2 Monochrom camera and it comes with IP52 rating.

Leica has introduced a new camera today, called the Leica Q2 Monochrom which marks the next-generation model of the Leica Q line of cameras. The Leica Q2 Monochrom is available for sale at Leica Store India, Connaught Place, New Delhi, and is also available on Leica India online store at www.leica-store.in

The Leica Q2 Monochrome is priced at ₹4,11,000 (GST extra) in India.

The camera has a full-frame monochrome sensor, a Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. prime lens, fast and precise autofocus and OLED viewfinder technology, and retains the features from the Q2.

The Q2 Monochrom comes with a protective sealing against dust and water spray compiling to the IP52 Standard. The Leica Q2 Monochrom features an exclusively developed 47.3 megapixel full frame monochrome sensor that captures both highly-detailed still pictures and 4K video at ISO sensitivities up to 100,000 and, together with its Leica Summilux 28 mm f/1.7 ASPH. lens as per Leica.

The cameras has an initial aperture of f/1.7. and practical locking element for the choice of manual or automatic focusing and simple switching to macro mode with a close focus distance of 17 cm is located on the lens itself.

The Leica Q2 Monochrom also features an OLED viewfinder with a resolution of 3.68 megapixels. In contrast to LCD technology, in which only whole sectors of the viewing image can be darkened, the brightness of each individual pixel in the viewfinder of the Q2 is adapted. The viewfinder is activated as soon as the camera is brought up to the eye and shows the motif reliably and without any perceptible delay at all times.

The camera also integrates a digital zoom function up to 75 mm. In addition to the uncropped 28 mm focal length of the camera lens, a crop factor can be chosen to simulate exposures made with focal lengths of 35, 50 or 75 millimetres.

The company claims that the cropped image from the framing selected is saved in JPEG format with correspondingly reduced resolutions of 47.3, 30, 14.7, or 6.6 megapixels. The uncropped image is always saved simultaneously as a DNG file with the full resolution of 47.3 megapixels.

The autofocus system of the Leica Q2 Monochrom focuses precisely on the subject in less than 0.15 seconds. Ongoing improvements to the processor from the Maestro family have enabled a higher sequential shooting rate with 10 frames per second at the full resolution of 47.3 MP.

Black-and-white video recordings can be made with 3840 x 2160 pixels and frame rates of 30 or 24 fps or, alternatively, in the familiar full HD format with 120, 60, 30 or 24 frames per second. In combination with the Leica FOTOS App, the camera’s integrated Wi-Fi module makes it possible to quickly and easily share pictures via social media.

The range also includes technical equipment for the Leica Q2 Monochrom such as the Leica SF 40, SF 60 flash units, the SF C1 remote flash control unit, an additional thumb rest, and a handgrip with matching leatherette. Matched to the camera colour scheme, three new, specially calculated E49 color filters in yellow, green, and orange are available.