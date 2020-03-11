  • 00:11 Mar 12, 2020

Leaked Nokia 5.3 live image confirms quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 11, 2020 12:38 pm

Nokia 5.3 will be available in two colour options including Charcoal and Cyan.
HMD is holding an event on March 19 in London where the company will launch Android phones as well as the next Nokia original phone. One of the phones to be launched will be the Nokia 5.3, which is said to be the same device that was earlier rumoured to launch as the Nokia 5.2. Now Nokia 5.3 has appeared in an alleged live photo.

The image, a Twitter user, shows a circular rear camera setup with four lenses along with an LED flash.  It showcases the matte green finish similar to the Nokia 7.2's Cyan Green colour option. Beneath the camera module, lies a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Nokia 5.3 will be available in two colour options including Charcoal and Cyan. The smartphone will be loaded with a quad-camera setup with a combination of 16-megapixel primary lens, 5-megapixel secondary shooter, 8-megapixel third sensor and an 8-megapixel fourth sensor. For the front, the Nokia 5.3 will come equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Nokia 5.3 could sport a 6.55-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. It will be loaded with a 4000mAh battery, though there is no information about the fast charging technology.  It will be backed by 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Nokia 5.3 is rumoured to launch with a price tag of $180 (approx Rs. 13,200).

 

Previously, the Nokia 5.2 aka Captain America was spotted on Geekbench. As per the GeekBench listing, the alleged Nokia 5.2 comes with 3GB RAM and a Qualcomm octa-core processor with a base frequency of 1.80GHz.  Further, the listing revealed that Nokia 5.2 will run Android 10.

