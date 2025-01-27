Leak: Vivo V50 India Launch Next Month

The Vivo V50 India launch is reportedly happening next month. While there have been multiple smartphones in the V series every year, it seems like there won’t be a Pro model this time around, and only the Vivo V50 will be launched in the country. Here’s everything to know about the device.

Vivo V50 India Launch Leaked

As per Abhishek Yadav on X, the Vivo V50 India launch will take place sometime in February. He confirmed that there won’t be a Vivo V50 Pro that would launch alongside the V50. Further, as per his leak, the Vivo V50 would use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Processor and will be made available in three colour options including Blue, Rose Red, and Grey.

Notable, this would be the third time Vivo will use the 7 Gen 3 in the base model of its V series. The same Chipset was also used in the Vivo V30 and the Vivo V40. The Vivo V40 was launched with a starting price tag of Rs 34,999 in India and the device performed well in the camera department.

As for the V40’s other specs, it featured a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 1.5K 2800×1260 Pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, punch-hole cutout, 20:9 aspect ratio, 89.9% screen-to-body ratio, 452 ppi, 4500 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The Vivo handset gets up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a 5500mAh battery that supports 80W charging. For security, the device features an under-display fingerprint scanner. The device runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

The smartphone has a 50-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. The rear camera setup consists of an OIS-assisted 50-megapixel f/1.88 primary camera and a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle lens. The device offers dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port. It has stereo speakers and is IP68-rated as well.