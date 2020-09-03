Advertisement

Lava Z93 Plus removed from company’s website, Has Lava delayed the launch?

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 03, 2020 4:55 pm

Lava Z93 Plus smartphone was listed in Black and Gold colours on the company's website.
We recently spotted Lava Z93 Plus listed on the company’s official website revealing its key specifications but without pricing. However, the phone is now no more listed on the company’s website as Lava has now taken down the Lava Z93 Plus listing.

It is worth mentioning here that the smartphone has not been officially announced by the company in India yet. With the listing on the website, it was expected that the smartphone will be officially launched in India soon. But now after, the listing has been removed, we assume that the launch has been delayed by the company.

 

Lava Z93 Plus smartphone was listed in Black and Gold colours on the company's website. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa core-core processor along with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.

On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup of a 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back panel and face unlock feature as well. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery. On the connectivity front, it comes loaded with 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm audio jack, GPS and micro USB port. The phone measures 163.2mm x 77.8mm x 8.9mm and it weighs 186 grams.

