Lava Z93 Plus found listed on company’s website with triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery

Lava is gearing up to launch the next smartphone under its Z series in India. Dubbed as Lava Z93 Plus, the smartphone has been found listed on the company’s official website revealing its key specifications.



However, the smartphone has not been officially announced by the company in India yet. With the listing now, we expect the smartphone to be officially launched in India soon.



To start with, the Lava Z93 Plus smartphone is listed in Black and Gold colours. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa core-core processor along with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.



The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup of a 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.



The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back panel and face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it comes loaded with 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm audio jack, GPS and micro USB port. The phone measures 163.2mm x 77.8mm x 8.9mm and it weighs 186 grams.



