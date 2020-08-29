Advertisement

Lava Z93 Plus found listed on company’s website with triple rear cameras, 4000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 29, 2020 1:04 pm

Latest News

Lava Z93 Plus smartphone is listed in Black and Gold colours.
Advertisement

Lava is gearing up to launch the next smartphone under its Z series in India. Dubbed as Lava Z93 Plus, the smartphone has been found listed on the company’s official website revealing its key specifications.

However, the smartphone has not been officially announced by the company in India yet. With the listing now, we expect the smartphone to be officially launched in India soon.  
 
To start with, the Lava Z93 Plus smartphone is listed in Black and Gold colours. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ waterdrop display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The phone is powered by a 2.0GHz octa core-core processor along with 2GB/3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 512GB via micro SD card slot.

The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 Pie and it is juiced up by a 4000mAh battery. On the camera front, it features a triple-camera setup of a 16-megapixel with f/1.7 aperture, 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture and 2-megapixel with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone also features a fingerprint sensor at the back panel and face unlock feature as well. On the connectivity front, it comes loaded with 4G VoLTE, dual-SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, 3.5 mm audio jack, GPS and micro USB port. The phone measures 163.2mm x 77.8mm x 8.9mm and it weighs 186 grams.

Lava Z66 with 6.08-inch HD+ display found listed on Flipkart for Rs 7,999

Lava Z66 officially launched in India: Full specifications, price, availability and more

Lava Z61 Pro, A5, A9 Proudly Indian editions launched in India

Lava Pulse feature phone launched with Heart rate and Blood Pressure sensor for Rs 1599

Latest News from Lava

You might like this

Tags: Lava

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

iPhone 12 Series could Skip Charger and Earphones in the Box

Tecno Spark Go 2020 to launch in India on September 1, will be exclusive to Flipkart

Xiaomi’s 3rd Generation Under-Display Camera Revealed!

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord

Facebook unhappy with Apple, BSNL IPTV, Aitel Xtreme in more cities, Amazon Halo, OnePlus Nord
Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A

Compaq to launch TV, Uber Auto, Canon, Redmi 9, Galaxy M51, Q&A
Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut

Airtel hints at tariff hike, Asus Zenfone 7, Airforce app, Redmi K20 price cut
Nokia 5.3 First Impression

Nokia 5.3 First Impression
Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51

Micromax design lab, Tecno phone malware, Nokia C3, Samsung Galaxy M51
We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies