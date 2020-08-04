Lava Z66 officially launched in India: Full specifications, price, availability and more

Lava Z66 can be currently purchased from offline stores and will soon be available online on Amazon and Flipkart.

Indian mobile handset brand, Lava has today officially announced the launch of its new ‘Made in India’ - Lava Z66. Priced at Rs 7777, Lava Z66 is currently available in three colour variants – Marine Blue, Berry Red and Midnight Blue. The smartphone can be currently purchased from offline stores and will soon be available online on Amazon and Flipkart.

Lava Z66 Specifications



The Lava Z66 is equipped with a 13MP selfie camera with screen flash to capture portraits even in low-light. It also sports a dual rear camera setup of 13MP + 5MP with LED flash. To enhance the user experience further, the smartphone camera is packed with features like beauty mode, night mode, HDR mode, burst mode, panorama, time lapse, slow motion along with filters for every mood.



The smartphone is powered with a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and features a 6.08-inch HD+ notch display with a 2.5D curved screen & 19:9 aspect ratio. This 3GB RAM smartphone has a storage capacity of 32GB (expandable up to 128GB) for storing photos and videos.



The Lava Z66 draws power from a 3950 mAh battery which provides up to 16 hours of talk time. The smartphone runs on Stock Android OS (Android 10) and is free from pre-loaded bloatware which ensures a smooth performance and a clean Android experience. For improved device security, Lava Z66 has been equipped with a fingerprint scanner and a face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.6 seconds.

The Lava Z66 comes with dual sim support (4G+4G), Bluetooth V4.2, OTG support, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone also has an array of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light and a proximity sensor.



Commenting on the launch, Tejinder Singh, Head- Product, Lava International said, “Lava Z66 is an exceptional device in the budget segment for all the photography enthusiasts out there. This beautiful device not only lets you click the most stunning pictures but also delivers a power packed all round performance.”



