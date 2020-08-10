Lava Z61 Pro, A5, A9 Proudly Indian editions launched in India

Lava has launched Lava Z61 smartphone, Lava A5 and A9 feature phones Proudly Indian editions.

Lava has today announced the launch its #ProudlyIndian portfolio on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. The brand has launched Lava Z61 smartphone, Lava A5 and A9 feature phones Proudly Indian editions priced at Rs 5,777, Rs 1,333 and Rs 1,574 respectively.



This Limited Edition collection celebrates the spirit of Patriotism and Love for our Motherland. Lava’s #ProudlyIndian portfolio consists of both Smartphone and Feature phones and will be soon available across retail outlets and e-commerce platforms like Flipkart.



Lava Z61 Pro



The Lava Z61 Pro is a special edition smartphone that comes in a champagne gold colour with #ProudlyIndian logo embossed at the back. Lava Z61 Pro features a 5.45-inch HD+ full view display. The phone is powered by a 1.6 GHz Octa-core processor and is embedded with a powerful 3100 mAh battery. The smartphone comes with a 2GB RAM and a storage capacity of 16 GB (expandable up to 128GB). The Lava Z61 Pro is equipped with a face-unlock feature that unlocks the phone in just 0.60 seconds



Lava Z61 Pro offers 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 5MP front camera. The smartphone camera is packed with features like Portrait Mode (Bokeh), Burst mode, Panorama, Filters, Beauty mode, HDR and Night mode which enables users to click stunning pictures even in low-light. The phone runs on stock Android (Android 9) and is free from any pre-installed bloatware. On the connectivity front, the smartphone features Bluetooth 4.2, WiFi, GPS, dual-SIM, OTG support and a micro USB port.



Lava A5



Lava A5 ProudlyIndian edition has an attractive tri-colour inspired back cover. The phone is embedded with special ‘Super Ultra Tone Technology’ that ensures no one hears your conversations by providing sound leakage resistance along with crystal clear sound experience during calls.





The phone is claimed to feature the world ‘s first AI battery designed by Lava’s own design team. It features a 2.4" QVGA display, dual SIM slots and up to 32GB of expandable storage option. This military-grade certified handset is embedded with a 1000 mAh battery that lasts up to 3 days on a single charge*. Lava A5 has a provision of auto call recording along with call blink notification.



Lava A5 supports incoming texts in 22 languages and enables users to type in 7 languages The Lava A5 ProudlyIndian phone comes with a primary camera with zoom and video recording feature. The additional features are Instant Torch, Wireless FM with Recording, Contact Photo Icons, Super Battery Mode, USB Connectivity and Bluetooth.





Lava A9



Lava A9 comes with 2.8” QVGA display with keypad that houses a dedicated button to light up the torch. The back cover of the phone is painted in tri-colour that gives it a unique and attractive look. Lava A9 draws power from a 1700 mAh battery that is rated to last more than 6 days on a single charge.

Lava A9 packs dual SIM slots, built-in Bluetooth and up to 32GB expandable storage option. This device also has the world‘s first AI battery feature designed by Lava’s own design team. Other features include a 1.3 MP primary camera with flash, big and bold font, call recording facility, contact photo icons, super battery mode, call blink notification, wireless FM with recording, smart search, alarm, calculator and calendar.



The phone is military-grade certified and is also equipped to support incoming texts in 22 languages, also enabling users to type in 7 languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Gujarati and Punjabi.